36-year-old man arrested for obscene act at Toa Payoh Central, teenager sent to hospital

Man arrested for obscene act & voluntarily causing hurt to public servant at Toa Payoh Central

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Sunday (28 June) morning for an unspecified obscene act, with a teenager sent to the hospital in the same incident.

Footage posted on TikTok showed two police officers crouching over the handcuffed man, who was lying face down on the ground.

Man taken away by the police

In the clip, the man was barefoot and lay still near a pedestrian crossing in Toa Payoh Central.

One of the officers appeared to be speaking on his walkie-talkie.

A second clip showed a third police officer at the scene.

The officers then proceeded to roll the man over so that he was seated upright, albeit with a grimace.

They then helped him to his feet and led him away, still in handcuffs.

Man arrested at Toa Payoh while teenager suffers minor injuries

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at 9.45am on 28 June.

The location was Block 184 Toa Payoh Central.

A 36-year-old man was arrested for an obscene act and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty, SPF noted, without elaborating on the man’s alleged actions.

Additionally, a 19-year-old man sustained minor injuries and was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 19-year-old youth charged for reportedly performing obscene act on cat in Bukit Panjang

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Featured image adapted from @kee_wee_shang on TikTok.