Man jailed for exposing himself to police officer after being arrested for molesting woman at Sembawang supermarket

Man faces jail for exposing himself to female officer after his arrest for molestation at Sembawang supermarket

On Monday (22 June), a 59-year-old man was sentenced to 12 weeks’ jail after exposing himself to a police officer following his arrest for molesting a woman at a Sembawang supermarket.

Arrested for touching woman thigh at supermarket

Court documents show that M.S. Chandru Suryakanth committed the act at around 11.45pm on 7 April 2025, when he touched a woman’s thigh with his left hand as she walked past him, attempting to exit the store.

The victim yelled at him, and he apologised thereafter.

She then called her husband, who later confronted Chandru.

Police arrived shortly after and arrested him on the spot, the Straits Times (ST) reported.

Revealed his genitals to female officer

While undergoing a body search at Woodlands Police Divisional Headquarters, Chandru was asked to remove a drawstring from his track pants by a 24-year-old female officer.

He instead pulled his pants down to his knees, exposing his genitals.

Another officer instructed him to pull his pants back up, and he complied.

Prosecutor sought at least nine weeks’ sentence

The offender pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exposure and one charge of outrage of modesty.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Andrew Chia urged the court to impose a sentence of at least nine weeks to three months and three weeks for Chandru.

Sexual exposure carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail, a fine, or both.

Outrage of modesty can result in up to three years’ imprisonment, caning, a fine, or a combination of punishments.

The court eventually sentenced him to 12 weeks’ jail.

Also read: Man who molested 12-year-old boy with autism at Yishun Swimming Complex gets over 10 months’ jail

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Featured image adapted from MS News.