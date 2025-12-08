Man who molested 12-year-old boy with autism at Yishun Swimming Complex gets over 10 months’ jail

Offender was seen touching the child by a lifeguard

A man has been sentenced to 10 months and two weeks of jail for molesting a 12-year-old boy with autism at Yishun Swimming Complex.

30-year-old Ang Zhi Wei was sentenced on 4 Dec after pleading guilty to a molestation charge, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Offender knew victim was special needs

On 25 Feb, Ang was at the Yishun Swimming Complex at around 4pm. There he spotted the victim, whom he found “handsome.”

The victim was spotted going to the vending machines near the men’s restroom. Ang was captured on CCTV footage following the child.

He then checked around to see if anyone was close by, before touching the victims on his buttocks over his shorts, before walking away. This happened one more time.

At this point, the boy left, and returned with his mother to the vending machines.

The prosecution stated that Ang approached them from behind, observing them, but did nothing else, saying that his actions had been caught on CCTV.

Boy with autism unable to share his ordeal

A lifeguard on duty at the swimming complex spotted Ang committing the offence.

He then spoke to his supervisor, before watching CCTV footage of the incident and alerting the police. Ang was arrested on 28 Oct.

According to ST, the boy was unable to alert anyone or express himself.

Court documents also stated that the victim was unable to tell the police about the incident when he was interviewed.

The boy did manage to share his feelings of being scared and confused with his counsellor about the incident through drawings later.

The offender’s bail was set at S$20,000 on 4 Dec, and is expected to start serving his sentence on 2 Jan 2026.

Also read:ECDA fines preschool S$26K & takes action against staff members after cook molests 3 toddlers

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Yishunswimming and MS News for illustration purposes only.