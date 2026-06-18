Man jailed for using 2 knives to threaten Redhill store manager who refused to give straws for purchased drink

A man used two knives to threaten store manager after he refused to give him straws for purchased drink

A 55-year-old unemployed man has been sentenced to six months and seven days in jail for threatening a convenience store manager with two knives.

The violent episode was caught on the store’s CCTV system.

Angry after his request for straw was rejected

On 1 May, Wu Zhijian (name transliterated from Mandarin) headed to a convenience store at Block 78 Redhill Lane in search of bread and a canned drink.

When he asked for a straw, the store manager refused his request.

This resulted in an argument between the two, and Wu eventually stormed out of the store in anger.

Minutes later, he returned, wielding two knives.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the 55-year-old lunged at the store manager with the knives and threatened to harm him.

Arrested at his apartment following his behaviour

The store manager called the police and identified Wu as a resident living in a unit on the same block.

Police raided his apartment and arrested him at around 3.25pm, in under two hours from the time of the incident.

Wu was formally charged the next day.

Court found that he had committed offence during parole

Court records showed Wu had been on conditional parole from 11 Feb to 9 May.

By committing this armed offence during the parole period, he breached his release conditions.

Sentenced to six months and seven days’ imprisonment

The presiding judge noted Wu’s criminal history, which dates back to 1992, with his most recent conviction last October.

His repeated offences indicated a high risk of reoffending.

Taking the parole violation and prior record into account, the court sentenced Wu to six months’ imprisonment for criminal intimidation, with an additional seven days for violating parole.

Also read: 20-year-old S’pore man threatens father with knife over missing vape, claims self-defence

