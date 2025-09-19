20-year-old S’pore man threatens father with knife over missing vape, claims self-defence

Singapore man brandishes knife at father over missing vape, pleads guilty in court

A court session on Wednesday (17 Sept) saw a guilty plea from a man who threatened his father with a knife over his missing e-vaporiser (vape) device.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 20-year-old defendant was at home with his 57-year-old father on 17 April when he could not find his vape.

He repeatedly asked his father if he had taken the vape, but his father denied it each time.

Man points knife centimetres away from father’s head

Dissatisfied with the response, the defendant went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife with a 20-centimetre-long blade.

The defendant then yelled at his father, asking, “Are you challenging me?”

He also brandished the knife centimetres from his father’s head. The defendant then loudly asked if his father thought he wouldn’t “dare”.

The man also shoved his father in the chest and on the right arm.

Police officers arrested the defendant three days later. He was later released on bail.

Defendant opened bank account which received phishing scam money

The defendant received four charges of criminal intimidation, use of criminal force, fraud, and violating the Computer Misuse Act.

In May 2023, he reportedly registered a bank account for a new company and passed the details and ATM card to his friend.

Between 3 June and 15 June 2023, over S$3.58 million passed through this bank account, including S$46,000 stolen from victims of phishing scams.

The defendant claimed that he agreed to open the bank account as his friend had told him it would make him rich quickly.

Man who threatened father with knife believes it’s family issue

On Wednesdy (17 Sept), the man pleaded guilty to two of the four charges, with the others being taken into consideration for sentencing.

The prosecution highlighted that the defendant has had repeated violations of the law, despite warnings.

He had previously been sent to the youth shelter Boys’ Town, but ended up absconding.

A psychologist stated that the defendant claimed his actions with his father were in self-defence.

Additionally, he allegedly still believed the incident was a family dispute, which the police should not have gotten involved in.

Thus, they said the defendant only showed superficial remorse.

The judge ordered the defendant to undergo a Probation Suitability Report and Reformative Training Suitability Report.

Sentencing has been adjourned to 29 Oct.

Featured image adapted from dariolopresti on Canva. For illustration purposes only.