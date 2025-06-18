S’pore parents report own son to authorities twice for vaping, fear he’s addicted

Singapore parents report son to authorities over vaping addiction concerns

A middle-aged Singaporean couple has made the heartbreaking decision to report their own son to the authorities twice after his personality allegedly changed drastically due to vaping.

The 18-year-old reportedly became unrecognisable after picking up the habit last year, with his once gentle demeanour turning aggressive and erratic.

Despite repeated attempts at intervention — including counselling and even seeking rehab support — the teen refused to quit, leaving his parents emotionally exhausted and at a loss.

Son’s behaviour spirals after picking up vaping

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the mother — who asked to remain anonymous — said her son fell into bad company last year and began vaping soon after. His transformation was alarming.

“After my son started vaping, he became unsteady on his feet, often fell down, his memory worsened, his hands trembled, and his complexion darkened,” she said.

“He also became very irritable and often argued with us. It was heartbreaking to see.”

Despite the family’s repeated efforts — from heartfelt conversations to professional help — nothing seemed to get through to him.

She said that family members took turns trying to dissuade him from the habit, but her son refused to listen, responding only with: “I just want to vape.”

“He said he was under a lot of stress and vaping helps him relax. But vapes are harmful to the body so how can we just watch him hurt himself?”

She further explained that this issue has caused several arguments between them.

Parents report son to authorities as last resort

In a desperate bid to protect their son, the couple reported him to the authorities twice.

Officers came to their home and confiscated the vape devices, but the teenager simply bought another one.

Each report resulted in the parents being fined S$300, totalling S$600, even though they were the ones trying to help.

“As long as I can help my son, I’m willing to do anything,” the mother said. “I have done everything I can think of, but it’s no use. I hope someone can help us.”

They also took him to a counsellor and inquired about rehabilitation options, but saw little improvement.

Family now lives in fear, calls son a ‘time bomb’

The emotional toll has devastated the family.

Once a polite and well-mannered boy, the son now reportedly slams doors, yells at his parents, and disappears for hours.

The parents say they “live in constant fear” and are unable to sleep properly.

“Our son is like a ticking time bomb and we’re very worried for him,” the mother said, sobbing.

While relatives have advised the couple to either be stricter or emotionally detach, the mother is paralysed by fear that giving up on him could push him further into despair.

The father revealed that his son buys vapes through Telegram chat groups, which deliver the devices straight to their HDB block’s void deck within the day.

“More and more youngsters are vaping, and I think one of the reasons is accessibility,” he said. “We often see reports of the authorities cracking down on vapes, and I hope they can also target online groups.”

He expressed concern about the long-term health consequences for youths, whose bodies and brains are still developing.

According to the Health Promotion Board (HPB), vapes contain harmful and addictive substances, including nicotine, which can damage the lungs, brain, and heart.

Those seeking help to quit can sign up for HPB’s “I Quit” programme, which provides text message support, counselling sessions, and encouragement for smokers and vapers alike.

