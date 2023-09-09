Man Admits To Killing Wife At Katong Hotel, Will Be Charged With Murder

Man Told Police That He Killed His Wife At Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong, Knife Found In Hotel Room

On Saturday (9 Sep), a man reportedly entered a police station in Singapore and told them that he had killed his wife.

The crime happened at the Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong, a hotel on East Coast Road.

He will be charged in court with murder.

Details of the incident were revealed by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a statement reported by The Straits Times (ST).

They said at about 5.05pm on Saturday afternoon, the 30-year-old man walked into the Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC).

There, he informed officers that he had killed his wife at a hotel on East Coast Road.

The police were dispatched to the hotel, which ST reported as the Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong.

According to their website, the hotel has 16 floors and 451 rooms. It’s located at 88 East Coast Road, just next to I12 mall.

Woman found dead in hotel room

When the police reached the hotel, they found a 32-year-old woman lying motionless in a hotel room.

She had a slash wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A knife was also found in the room, believed to be the weapon used in the killing.

The man was subsequently placed under arrest at Marine Parade NPC.

A police hearse arrived at the hotel at about 10.30pm. It left after 15 minutes, ST said.

Man to be charged with murder

The man will be charged in court with murder on Monday (11 Sep), the SPF said.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty, but may also be given life imprisonment and caned.

Further police investigations are currently ongoing.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

