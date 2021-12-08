Singaporean Man Charged With Murder Of Wife In Newcastle Hotel

Murder cases involving Singaporeans aren’t all that common.

So it came as a shock when British media reported that a Singaporean man has been charged with the alleged murder of his wife, also Singaporean, in Newcastle.

According to BBC, the man was there on holiday.

Singaporean found dead in Newcastle hotel

BBC reported on Monday (6 Dec) that a 50-year-old tourist, Fong Soong Hert, had been charged with the murder of his wife, 51-year-old Pek Yi Ling.

She was found dead in County Aparthotel at 7.15am GMT on Monday.

Police were responding to “reported of concern” for her.

Emergency services arrived and tried to revive Ms Pek but were unsuccessful.

Fong was reportedly on holiday in Newcastle.

Singaporean charged with murder of wife in Newcastle hotel

Fong was remanded and charged following the discovery of his wife’s death.

According to BBC, he’s due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 7 Jan 2022.

Northumbria Police said that the woman’s next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Couple worked in same events company

The Straits Times (ST) reported that Ms Pek is the director of Epic Times, which manages events.

Meanwhile, Fong is apparently employed as the secretary of the company.

Condolences to victim’s loved ones

No cause of death has been determined at the moment as investigations are ongoing.

It is undoubtedly a difficult time for the loved ones at the moment.

MS News offer our sincere condolences to Madam Pek’s loved ones and we hope she rests in peace.

