Oscar Piastri & McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown to hold live dialogue at MBS during F1 week, tickets from S$98

In Conversation with F1 driver Oscar Piastri and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown at Marina Bay Sands on 7 Oct

Racing fans in Singapore won’t just have the high-speed on-track action of Formula 1 (F1) to look forward to later this year.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown will be taking the stage at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) for a special live event on 7 Oct 2026, just in time for race weekend.

Presented by Base Entertainment Asia and Fane, the event gives fans a rare opportunity to hear directly from two key figures behind one of motorsport’s most successful teams.

Hear what happens beyond the paddock

As exciting as it is to watch race cars fly past on the track, finding out more about what makes a Formula 1 team tick is just as special.

At the 75-minute live session, Piastri and Brown are expected to share more about the season so far, what it takes to compete at the highest level, and how McLaren is adapting to one of Formula 1’s biggest rule changes in years.

The 2026 season has brought sweeping new regulations covering everything from power units to aerodynamics.

This has thus forced teams across the grid to rethink their approach and adapt quickly.

That challenge also falls to McLaren, who dominated the Constructors’ Championship in 2025 and is running in third this season so far.

One of the sport’s most successful teams, McLaren remains the only team to have completed motorsport’s Triple Crown by winning the Monaco Grand Prix, Indianapolis 500, and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The team has also amassed more than 200 Grand Prix wins and 13 Constructors’ Championships over its decades-long history.

Just in time for Singapore race week

Held just days before the Singapore Grand Prix race weekend from 9 to 11 Oct, the event offers fans another way to immerse themselves in race-week excitement beyond the circuit.

A special guest host will also be guiding the conversation, giving fans the chance to hear stories and insights that rarely make it into race broadcasts.

Whether you’re a longtime McLaren supporter, a follower of Piastri’s rise through the Formula 1 ranks, or simply curious about how one of the sport’s biggest organisations operates, this is a chance to hear from the people helping shape the future of the team.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (19 June) at 3pm via Marina Bay Sands Ticketing, SISTIC, and Klook at the following prices, excluding booking fees:

Category 4: S$98

Category 3: S$128

Category 2: S$158

Category 1: S$188

VIP: S$218

Circle Box: S$218

Premium: S$288

Premium Box: S$288

Here are the details you need to know to plan your visit:

McLaren Racing Live: In Conversation with Oscar Piastri and Zak Brown

Address: Sands Theatre, 10 Bayfront Ave, B1-69/70 The Shoppes, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018971

Date: 7 Oct 2026

Time: 7pm

Nearest MRT station: Bayfront

Also read: SISTIC appointed official ticketing partner of F1 S’pore Grand Prix from 2027

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Featured image courtesy of Base Entertainment Asia.