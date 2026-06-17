SISTIC appointed official ticketing partner of F1 S’pore Grand Prix from 2027

SISTIC to oversee F1 Singapore Grand Prix ticket sales and hospitality under new multi-year deal

Singapore’s leading ticketing service provider, SISTIC, has been appointed the Official Ticketing Partner of the Formula 1 (F1) Singapore Grand Prix (GP) from 2027.

The multi-year agreement will see the Singapore-based ticketing operator manage end-to-end ticketing services for the annual night race, including primary ticket sales, hospitality suite ticketing, onsite box office operations, and event support.

The appointment comes after SISTIC became part of AXS Tickets in 2025, combining its local expertise with the global ticketing company’s technology and operational capabilities.

Partnership aims to provide more secure ticket-buying experience

According to SISTIC, the partnership is designed to provide fans with a more secure and seamless ticket-purchasing experience.

The company said it will tap on AXS Tickets’ global platform to strengthen its ticketing infrastructure, improve reliability during peak sales periods, and combat fraud and unauthorised ticket resales.

SISTIC chief executive officer Joe Ow described the Singapore GP as “one of the most complex and high-profile sporting events in the region”.

He said the partnership brings together decades of local ticketing experience and global technology to improve the overall experience for racegoers.

“This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, integrity, and operational excellence,” Mr Ow said.

“We are bringing together our already deep, local market expertise with world-class technology to deliver a seamless ticketing experience for fans.”

SISTIC chosen after competitive tender

Singapore GP Pte Ltd’s Ticketing and Accreditation Director Clarence Lai said SISTIC emerged as the preferred choice following a competitive tender process.

According to Mr Lai, the company stood out because of its technological capabilities and strong understanding of the local market.

He added that SISTIC’s experience supporting previous editions of the Singapore GP, as well as other large-scale events in Singapore, gave organisers confidence in its ability to manage one of the country’s biggest annual sporting events.

The appointment further strengthens AXS Tickets’ involvement in Formula 1 events around the world.

The company already provides credentialing and accreditation services for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and the F1 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

In Oct 2025, AXS acquired a majority stake in SISTIC as part of its plans to expand its presence in Asia and support more major international events across the region.

The F1 Singapore GP attracted 300,641 fans across its three-day race weekend last year, making it one of the best-attended races on the Formula 1 calendar.

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Featured image adapted from Google Play and Formula 1.