Rider thrown onto PIE after M’sia-registered motorcycle rams into Lexus, sent to hospital conscious

Motorcyclist crashes into rear of Lexus on PIE, taken to hospital

A 39-year-old man was taken to hospital on Tuesday (7 July) after his motorcycle collided with the side of a car along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

The accident took place at 7.09pm along the PIE towards Tuas, just before the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) exit.

Rider appeared unable to swerve in time

Footage of the accident posted by SGRV ADMIN on Facebook captured the moments before and after the collision.

The video shows a Lexus travelling along the highway at a safe distance from the car ahead.

When traffic in front began to slow, the Lexus gradually came to a stop as well.

Shortly after, a group of motorcyclists approached from behind and rode past the stationary Lexus.

While most of them passed the vehicle safely, one rider appeared unable to react in time.

Travelling at speed, he failed to avoid the car and crashed into the side of the Lexus.

The impact sent the rider tumbling forward, with both him and his motorcycle landing in the middle of the road.

The rider was then seen sitting on the road, shouting towards someone in the distance, presumably a member of his riding group.

Several passers-by, along with the Lexus driver, rushed forward to help the visibly shaken rider.

Rider taken to hospital following the accident

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News that officers were alerted to the accident at around 7.15pm and were dispatched to the scene.

Separately, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call at around 7.30pm regarding a road traffic accident along the PIE.

Paramedics arrived on scene and conveyed the injured motorcyclist, who remained conscious, to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Police looking for driver who left scene after crashing car into van in Punggol

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.