Motorcyclist sent to hospital after accident with car next to new BKE speed camera

Car driver assisting police investigations into accident with motorcyclist along BKE

A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital last Saturday (4 July) after being involved in an accident with a car along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

According to a photo posted in a Facebook group for border crossers, the accident took place right next to a new speed camera installed at the location.

Motorcyclist lies on BKE after accident

The photo showed the injured motorcyclist lying face-down on the road in the far-left of the BKE.

His motorcycle lay on its side on the road shoulder a few metres away.

Other motorcyclists had stopped to help the fallen rider and were seen directing traffic away from him.

Motorcyclist sent to hospital conscious after BKE accident, car driver assisting investigations

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 6pm on 4 July.

It took place along the BKE in the direction of the Woodlands Checkpoint, and involved a motorcycle and a car.

A 51-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, said he was conveyed to Woodlands Hospital.

Additionally, the car driver, a 41-year-old man, is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

New BKE speed camera operational from 1 July

Several netizens noted that the accident had occurred next to a new speed camera that had been installed along the BKE.

Photos of the camera circulating on social media showed that it was positioned at the chevron markings of a slip road from Turf Club Avenue just before it merges into the BKE.

SPF said in a news release on 26 June that the mobile speed camera was placed at the 9km mark of the BKE in the direction of Woodlands, after Turf Club Avenue exit, on 16 June.

It was initially installed for testing and calibration, but it became operational on 1 July.

BKE camera installed as part of enhanced speed management

The camera’s installation was part of the Traffic Police’s enhancement of speed management measures along the BKE to improve road safety for all road users, SPF said.

To complement these efforts, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) also introduced speed regulating strips near BKE exit 10B in November last year.

“These strips are designed to encourage drivers to slow down as they approach the affected stretch,” SPF added.

SPF advised motorists to adhere to the speed limits at all times.

Before travelling in and out of Singapore, all motorists are urged to observe traffic laws and speed limits, be patient and considerate and ensure outstanding fines are settled promptly.

Also read: Motorcyclist sent to hospital after lorry swerves across BKE & crashes into car & motorcycle

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Featured image adapted from VibrantKale6728 via 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站 on Facebook.