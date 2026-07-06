29-year-old motorcyclist sent to hospital after crashing into wall in KPE tunnel

Motorcyclist seen crashing into wall after overtaking along KPE slip road

A 29-year-old motorcyclist was sent to the hospital on Sunday (5 July) morning after he crashed into a wall in the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) tunnel.

Dashcam footage posted by ROADS.sg on Facebook showed the motorcycle smacking into the concrete barrier without being hit by any other motorists.

Motorcyclist overtakes car along KPE

In the clip, which has a timestamp of 6.13am on 5 July, the motorcyclist started off riding in the far-left lane of the KPE, which branches off into a slip road.

He then moved to the centre lane to overtake a car in front of him.

After overtaking, he veered back into the far-left lane in front of the car.

Motorcyclist hits wall & tumbles onto the road

But the motorcyclist appeared to lose control and veer too far to the left, hitting the concrete barrier.

This caused the motorcycle to fall on its left side, throwing the motorcyclist onto the road.

The motorcycle spun across the road, intruding dangerously into the path of oncoming vehicles, while the motorcyclist rolled on the road several times.

The video ended with the motorcycle lying partially in the centre lane and the motorcyclist lying in a crouched position on the road shoulder.

Motorcyclist sent to hospital in conscious state after KPE accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force said it was alerted to the accident at 6.35am on 5 July.

It took place along the KPE in the direction of the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE), and involved a motorcycle that was believed to have self-skidded.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that the accident occurred before the Nicoll Highway exit.

A 29-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, SPF added.

SCDF said he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 36-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident in Yishun, believed to have self-skidded

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Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.