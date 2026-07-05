Motorcyclist sent to hospital after accident with van in Bedok, 5 bus services blocked

Van driver assisting police investigations over accident with motorcyclist Bedok

A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital last Saturday (4 July) after an accident with a van in Bedok.

Footage of the aftermath posted on XiaoHongShu showed the man lying face up on the road, causing five bus services to be blocked.

Both motorcycle & van damaged in Bedok accident

In the clip, the damaged motorcycle was seen lying on its side on Bedok North Avenue 3, near a junction with a carpark entrance.

It lay in front of a van that sustained damage to its bumper, which had become dislodged.

Debris was scattered on the road between the two vehicles.

Passers-by shield motorcyclist with umbrellas

An ambulance soon arrived at the scene and stopped at the carpark entrance next to Block 136.

At this point, the motorcyclist was lying in the middle of the road, a few passers-by gathered around him.

Later, paramedics and passers-by attended to the injured man, with several umbrellas placed to shield him from the sun.

The original poster (OP) was heartened to note that many “kind-hearted people” had shielded the motorcyclist from the sun, with others also helping to direct traffic.

Public buses blocked due to accident

One of those who helped direct traffic was seen standing in front of a public bus that was blocked from proceeding along its route due to the accident.

Behind it was another bus — Service 67 — that was stuck at the location.

Five bus services that run along Bedok North Avenue 3 — 28, 45, 67, 137 and 155 — had to be diverted, according to the MyTransport app.

In a post on X, the Land Transport Authorty (LTA) said at 1.21pm that an accident had occurred along Bedok North Avenue 3 in the direction of Upper Changi and Sims Avenue after the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

Motorists were advised to avoid lane 2.

Motorcyclist sent to CGH while conscious

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that it was alerted to the accident at about 12.50pm on 4 July.

It took place along Bedok North Avenue 3 towards New Upper Changi Road, and involved a van and a motorcycle.

A 46-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

Additionally, a 47-year-old male van driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: Motorcyclist sent to hospital after being hit by van that failed to stop at Bukit Batok red light

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Featured image adapted from 南洋咸鱼煲 on XiaoHongShu.