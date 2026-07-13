Nasi lemak seller in KL refuses payment from Australian tourists, praised for ‘super hospitality’

Nasi lemak vendor in Kuala Lumpur draws praise after refusing payment from Australian tourists

Two Australian travel content creators experienced what they described as “one of [their] most incredible travel moments” while searching for food in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In a video shared on their page, Girls on the Loose, Susan and Steph spotted a long queue at a roadside nasi lemak stall and decided to join it.

“Whenever I see a line of locals, I join them,” Steph remarked as they eagerly made their way into the queue.

Roadside stall serves nasi lemak with sambal, chicken, and more

According to another customer in the queue, each packet of nasi lemak starts at RM3 (S$0.95), with additional ingredients available at an extra cost.

The stall’s counter was lined with a colourful assortment of dishes, including sambal chicken, eggs, and bee hoon.

After Susan and Steph had selected their ingredients, they asked the vendor how much they owed.

To their surprise, the woman shook her head, handed them the nasi lemak, and gestured for them to leave without paying.

The pair repeatedly protested and even took out a banknote, but the vendor remained firm.

Touched by the gesture, Steph described it light-heartedly as “super hospitality”.

They eventually managed to hand over RM5 (around S$1.60) as a token of appreciation, thanking the vendor for her kindness.

Netizens touched by vendor’s kindness and tourists’ positivity

The video quickly gained traction online, amassing 1.2 million views on Facebook within a day.

Many viewers were charmed by the vendor’s generosity, as well as Susan and Steph’s cheerful response to the encounter.

Several netizens also agreed that roadside nasi lemak often tastes better than versions served in restaurants, praising its authenticity and local flavour.

Others tried to estimate the price of the pair’s order, with some suggesting it would have cost around RM8 (around S$2.50).

A number of commenters also agreed with Steph’s approach to finding good food, noting that long queues of locals are often a promising sign.

Also read: Customer praises attentive waiter at Haidilao Seletar Mall after son accidentally spills ice water on her

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Featured image adapted from Girls on the Loose on Facebook.