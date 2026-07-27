M’sian woman calls S’pore ‘very efficient’, with ‘new drama’ happening every month

Malaysian woman praises Singapore’s ‘efficiency’ in jest, says ‘new drama’ happens monthly

A Malaysian woman has amused Singaporeans after joking that Singapore is “very efficient”, because there’s seemingly “new drama” every month.

FYP filled with Singaporean content

In a TikTok video posted on 16 July, @guntingsister said Singapore’s steady stream of trending topics keeps her entertained, despite her being Malaysian.

The Original Poster (OP) began by addressing Singaporeans directly, saying they are “very entertaining”.

She shared that people often mistake her for being Singaporean when she’s actually Malaysian.

However, because she engages with “a lot of” Singaporean content, her For You Page (FYP) keeps recommending her more Singapore content.

Singapore has ‘new drama’ every month

Joking about the constant stream of headlines and online discussions, she said that Singapore seems to produce “new things” and “new drama” every single month.

Referring to the latest viral controversy, she said: “New month, new content. This one about cheating.”

She then quipped that Singaporeans are very “very efficient”, comparing the regular appearance of new drama to clockwork.

“Really like clockwork. Every month y’all got one,” she said before ending with a cheerful “Majulah Singapura”.

At the end of the video, the OP provided a tongue-in-cheek statement regarding the viral incidents she comes across.

“But also why everything from Chinese people ah?” she asked, ending the clip with a puzzled expression.

Netizens amused by OP’s observation

The light-hearted nature of the video has amused netizens, with some Singaporeans offering humorous explanations for the regular “tea” being spilled from our shores.

A netizen joked that “we must hit KPI to keep neighbours entertained”.

A commenter invited the OP to have dim sum in Hougang, referencing the latest “cheating incident” that had gone viral.

A TikTok user said that Malaysia has its fair share of drama too, quoting an example of the “Lotus supermarket staff accusing a pregnant lady of stealing”.

Another netizen jokingly said that Singapore is “small and boring” and hence we “gotta entertain ourselves”.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: Netizen claiming to be S’porean films himself pumping RON95 to ‘piss off’ M’sians

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Featured image adapted from @guntingsister on TikTok.