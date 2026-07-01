Netizen claiming to be S’porean films himself pumping RON95 to ‘piss off’ M’sians

‘Singaporean’ netizen films himself pumping RON95 in Malaysia

Singaporeans pumping Malaysia’s more affordable RON95 fuel has remained a thorny issue, even after the Malaysian government tightened enforcement earlier this year.

Recently, a netizen claiming to be Singaporean appeared to deliberately provoke Malaysians by filming himself pumping RON95 at an unidentified Caltex station across the Causeway.

He posted the clip on Threads on Tuesday (30 June), where it quickly drew attention from both Malaysians and Singaporeans.

Netizen aimed to ‘piss off’ Malaysians

“How to piss off Malaysians as a Singaporean. Step one. Steal their oil,” the original poster (OP) captioned the post.

In the short clip, an individual can be seen holding up a Singaporean passport, while a car is shown pumping fuel with the yellow RON95 nozzle in the background.

The camera then pans to the fuel dispenser labelled “Premium 95”, appearing to show that he was pumping RON95, which is subsidised for Malaysians and generally reserved for Malaysia-registered vehicles.

Netizen believed to be using Malaysia-registered car

Many users slammed the OP for allegedly flouting the rules and bragging about it online.

One user even called him a “poor Singaporean”, claiming that he could not afford to buy petrol in his own country.

Others said they would report the OP to the authorities, with some tagging relevant agencies in Malaysia and Singapore to investigate the matter.

Another user, who also claimed to be Singaporean, said they felt ashamed that the OP appeared to be breaking the rules in another country.

However, one user suggested that the OP may have rented a car in Malaysia.

If so, he would be allowed to pump RON95, though without receiving the subsidy.

In April, Petroleum Dealers Association of Malaysia president Datuk Khairul Annuar Abdul Aziz clarified that foreigners and Malaysian permanent residents may pump unsubsidised RON95 petrol, as long as they are using locally registered vehicles.

Also read: S’pore-registered car stopped from pumping RON95 in M’sia by attendant who removes nozzle

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Featured image adapted from Threads.