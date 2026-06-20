S’pore-registered car stopped from pumping RON95 in M’sia by attendant who removes nozzle

Petrol kiosk attendant exchanges words with S’pore-registered car driver stopped from pumping RON95

A Singapore-registered car seen pumping RON95 in Malaysia was stopped by a vigilant petrol kiosk attendant, according to a video shared in a Facebook group for motorists crossing the border.

The attendant was seen pulling out the nozzle and exchanging words with the driver.

Singapore-registered car seen at Klang petrol kiosk

The incident was witnessed on Saturday (29 June) at a petrol kiosk in Klang, a city in Selangor state, according to SG Road Vigilante, which posted screenshots.

In the clip, which was recorded by a passing motorist, the Singapore-registered Audi was seen at a pump.

A middle-aged man presumed to be its driver was standing next to it.

Attendant removes RON95 nozzle from Singapore car

An attendant suddenly appeared, however, and said something to the man.

He then pulled out a yellow nozzle from the car’s filler neck — which revealed that the car was being pumped with RON95,

RON95 petrol is subsidised by the Malaysian Government only for Malaysia-registered vehicles.

Singapore car stopped from pumping RON95

The attendant puts the yellow nozzle back, putting a halt to the pumping of RON95.

The man did not stop him, but appeared to be rummaging in his wallet as the attendant gestured.

It is unclear how much of the petrol was pumped, or if any was pumped at all.

Driver excoriated by netizens

Netizens excoriated the driver in the comments, with some making reference to the numerous drivers of Singapore-registered cars who have been caught pumping RON95 so far.

Many noted that he could be a Malaysian who is a Singapore permanent resident (PR), citing a previous incident where just such a driver claimed that he did not know the new rules.

A user who professed to be Singaporean called for the driver to be punished and described his behaviour as “malu” (embarrassing).

Offence for drivers of foreign vehicles to pump RON95 in M’sia

Under Malaysia’s Control of Supplies Regulations (Prohibition on the Sale and Purchase of Controlled Goods) (Petrol RON95) 2026, which came into effect on 1 April, it is an offence for petrol stations to sell RON95 to foreign-registered vehicles.

The new regulations also extend enforcement action to individuals who buy subsidised fuel.

This means that drivers of foreign-registered vehicles may be jailed for up to three years and/or fined up to RM1 million (S$321,000).

Also read: Driver of S’pore-registered car seen pumping RON95 says he’s M’sian, didn’t know new rules

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Featured image adapted from Mann Mann via Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers(MSBC) on Facebook.