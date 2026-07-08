Owl parents protect & feed chick at Hampstead Wetlands Park, wildlife lovers wowed by pics

Owl parents care for new chick at Hampstead Wetlands Park, mother protects it while father catches food

A photographer at Hampstead Wetlands Park in Seletar Aerospace Park recently witnessed a tender family moment in the wild.

An owl family, that is.

While the mother kept watch over the tiny chick, the father was seen hunting for food, a sight that left wildlife lovers both impressed and charmed.

Mother owl protects and cleans chick in nest

57-year-old photographer Alfred Ng told MS News that he took the photos between 29 June and 1 July.

At the time, he estimated the owl chick to be only about a week old.

Photographs showed the mother owl staying close to her chick in the nest, cleaning and feeding it.

Most importantly, the mother owl was there to protect the vulnerable owlet as it settled into its earliest days of life.

In one particularly adorable shot, the pair even appeared to ‘pose’ for a mother-and-baby portrait, staring straight into Mr Ng’s camera.

Owl parents split responsibilities for chick childcare

Meanwhile, the father owl was hard at work hunting for eel, fish, rodents, and lizards.

Mr Ng observed him successfully catching a rodent before standing majestically on a post with his catch.

He then flew it back home to the family.

Mr Ng explained that the father owl would pass the food to the mother, who would then feed the chick.

He added that the previous offspring stayed with the parents for more than half a year, though how long the current chick will remain under their care remains to be seen.

Mr Ng’s Facebook post has received more than 540 likes at press time, with many wildlife lovers flocking to the comments to praise his photos.

One commenter even joked that the owl chick has the misfortune of growing up in Singapore’s hot and humid weather.

Also read: S’pore juvenile peregrine falcon fumbles mid-air catch after father’s ‘baton pass’ of pigeon

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Featured image adapted from Alfred Ng on Facebook.