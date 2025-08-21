Petition to safeguard The Projector cinema gets more than 5,600 signatures in a day 

Petition to save The Projector receives outpouring of support after abrupt closure

Filmgoers in Singapore were left shook when indie cinema The Projector ceased operation on Tuesday (19 Aug) after 11 years of operations.

Since then, a petition has been launched with the aim of preserving the cinema.

The petition, addressed to the Ministry of Culture, Community, and Youth (MCCY) and the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI), has garnered more than 5,600 signatures after 14 hours.

Petition called for ‘targeted support’ to preserve The Projector

Almost immediately after The Projector’s shutdown, independent scholar Isha Ting started a petition to “safeguard The Projector as a cultural infrastructure asset”.

Addressed to MCCY and the MDDI, the petition urged the government to offer “targeted support” to preserve The Projector.

The petition highlighted several reasons why The Projector deserved support:

The Projector was the only cinema in Singapore to screen some award-winning local films

The Projector has consistently supported local filmmakers

Cultural vibrancy of The Projector enhanced Singapore’s global image and promoted tourism and the experience economy.

Supporting The Projector aligns with MCCY and MDDI’s strategic goals

The Projector’s unique cultural experience that multiplexes and streaming platforms cannot replicate

Likening Singapore’s cultural sector to other critical sectors, the petition argued that “timely intervention” — such as grants and low-interest loans — is necessary to preserve the former’s unique value.

The petition was initially sent via WhatsApp, but also circulated on Telegram.

It has since garnered 5,617 signatures within 14 hours.

Petition organiser ‘shocked’ to hear about The Projector’s closure

Speaking to MS News, Ting — the organiser of the petition — said she was “shocked” upon hearing about The Projector’s closure.

When asked about her motivations for starting the petition, Ting shared about the cinema’s profound impact on her “cultural life” in Singapore:

For cinephiles here, it has been the single most important cultural institution for exposure to and education in film.

On Wednesday (20 Aug), The Straits Times revealed that The Projector has more than S$1.2 million in outstanding debt.

Its creditors include its founders, directors, shareholders, and clients who bought its membership programme.

Ting added that unlike commercial cinemas that prioritise profit-making, The Projector aimed to showcase films that are crucial for film history and cultural discussion.

In her view, the S$1.2 million debt is a reflection of the “insurmountable difficulty” in running an arthouse cinema today.

As such, Ting hopes that the relevant government agencies will get in touch with The Projector to discuss potential support solutions.

The petition can be found here.

The Projector announces sudden closure on 19 Aug

The Projector announced the immediate cessation of its operations on Tuesday (19 Aug), to the shock and disappointment of filmgoers.

The cinema had reportedly cancelled all upcoming screenings and events overnight, citing “unforgiving” circumstances of the industry for the closure.

Also read: The Projector shutters suddenly on 19 Aug, announcement of closure made on same day

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Projector on Facebook and Facebook.