The Projector shutters suddenly on 19 Aug, announcement of closure made on same day

Independent movie theatre The Projector closes suddenly on 19 Aug, immediate refunds unavailable

Singapore’s beloved indie cinema The Projector shocked filmgoers on 19 Aug after announcing it would close immediately and enter voluntary liquidation.

The news broke in an Instagram post published around noon, where the cinema revealed that all operations would cease with immediate effect after more than 10 years of screening cult favourites, indie gems, and arthouse classics.

“From showcasing award-winning independent films to hosting film festivals, like the Singapore International Film Festival, the European Film Festival, Pink Screen, poetry slams, vintage markets, and charity fundraisers, The Projector has remained committed to broadening the definition of cinema and a community space in Singapore,” the cinema wrote in its post.

The Projector cites state of industry for decision

However, The Projector said “the realities of the cinema industry have been increasingly unforgiving”.

Rising operational costs, shifting audience habits, and a global decline in cinema attendance were listed as major challenges.

The indie cinema also spoke about the broader pressures of running an arts venture in Singapore with limited resources, noting how the changing cultural landscape made survival especially difficult.

Earlier this month, The Projector ended its collaboration with Golden Village on 3 Aug, leaving Cineleisure and officially moving back to Golden Mile Tower on 6 Aug.

The sudden closure announcement means its highly anticipated return to the Golden Mile has lasted barely two weeks.

Screenings and events cancelled overnight

Speaking to MS News, The Projector said that all upcoming screenings and events after 19 Aug have been cancelled.

These include the Goethe Institut Singapore-backed screening of the German film ‘The Captain’, a second showing of the 1999 classic Magnolia, and the Penguin SEA collaboration screening of ‘ILO ILO’.

When asked about already purchased tickets, existing memberships, and vouchers, The Projector told MS News that it cannot issue refunds directly as “the company will be placed into liquidation”.

Instead, refund claims must be submitted to the appointed liquidator handling its voluntary wind-up.

This means fans holding memberships, vouchers, and e-gift cards will now have to wait for instructions on the refund process.

“We understand this is deeply disappointing news and we sincerely apologise for the disruption and inconvenience caused,” the cinema said.

Featured image adapted from The Projector on Facebook.