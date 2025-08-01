Golden Village to fully manage Cineleisure operations, ends collaboration with The Projector

Golden Village to fully manage Cineleisure from 4 Aug following end of partnership with The Projector

Golden Village Multiplex (GV) has announced that it will take full control of operations at Cineleisure from Monday (4 Aug), taking over the venue previously shared with indie cinema The Projector.

In addition to its regular screenings, GV Cineleisure will also be available for venue hire, including corporate bookings and private functions.

To celebrate the reopening, GV will offer a range of promotions from 7 to 20 Aug, in line with the National Day weekend. Highlights include S$6 movie tickets and complimentary drinks.

End of the GV x The Projector collaboration

This change follows the conclusion of the partnership between GV and The Projector, which began in December 2023.

The collaboration aimed to blend GV’s mainstream films with The Projector’s alternative selections.

In a statement to MS News, GV confirmed the end of the partnership.

“We’re grateful for the partnership and proud of what we achieved together in the past year,” a GV spokesperson shared. “But now it’s time for both of us to move on to focus on our individual communities and goals.”

‘The past year has not been easy’: The Projector thanks supporters

On 1 Aug, The Projector also announced via Instagram that it would cease its operations at Cineleisure, citing that its “heart has always been in Golden Mile Tower”, where the indie cinema first began.

The post also highlighted how this move aligns with the wishes of its community for “a truly indie space” like Golden Mile Tower.

The Projector expressed that this shift was the universe’s way of giving them the opportunity to “finally head home”.

“The past year has not been easy. The cinema landscape has been changing rapidly, and we’ve been trying to keep up,” the post continued.

The cinema thanked its supporters for weathering the challenges and apologised for any inconvenience caused by the abrupt transition.

The Projector’s final screenings at Cineleisure will take place on 3 Aug, before GV takes full control of the venue from 4 Aug.

Featured image adapted from Cineleisure and The Projector on Instagram.