Filmgarde Cineplexes closes down last outlet in Kallang, exiting cinema business after 18 years

Filmgarde Cineplexes closes down in Leisure Park Kallang, last day was 23 March

Filmgarde Cineplexes, which once operated three outlets across Singapore, has exited the cinema business.

It has shut down its last cinema in Leisure Park Kallang.

Premises cordoned off & darkened after Filmgarde Cineplexes closes

When MS News visited the quiet mall near the National Stadium on Monday (24 March) afternoon, the cinema premises were darkened and cordoned off.

While the signs still remained intact, its ticketing machines were turned off and the shelves were emptied of popcorn, snacks and drinks.

The screens were also deactivated, with no more new movies being promoted.

No announcement on the closure was posted on Filmgarde’s social media accounts, with its last posts on Facebook and Instagram on 16 March.

A check on Filmgarde’s website showed that it was still accessible. However, under the list of movies was an error message saying, “Data not found”.

Filmgarde Cineplexes closes permanently, to be replaced by non-cinema

A staff member on the premises confirmed to MS News that the outlet had closed permanently.

Its last day of operations was on Sunday (23 March).

A handful of staff remained to clear the premises to make way for another tenant, which would not be a cinema, they said.

Asked whether Filmgarde was planning to open more outlets, they replied in the negative, directing us to the nearest cinemas in Paya Lebar, which are operated by Golden Village (GV) and Shaw.

MS News has reached out to Filmgarde for more information.

Filmgarde closed cinemas in Bugis & Tampines in 2022

Filmgarde’s closure in Kallang comes about three years after its outlets in Bugis+ and Century Square in Tampines shuttered in 2022.

In a press release at the time, Mr Sherman Ong, Filmgarde’s Head of Cinema Operations, said Singapore’s overall cinema attendance had been “on a general decline”, accelerated and exacerbated by the onset of Covid-19.

He also pointed to the surge in online streaming platforms, which has “fundamentally altered” content production and distribution models, as well as audience behaviour and media consumption patterns worldwide.

Thus, the company had decided to shift its investments to focus on “developing new areas of growth within the media industry”, he added.

Filmgard was founded in S’pore in 2007

Filmgarde was founded in Singapore in 2007 amid bigger players like GV, Shaw and Cathay, on the platform of supporting the local film industry and community.

Over the years, it became known for showcasing the work of independent filmmakers in Singapore, releasing some of their films exclusively.

Notably, Filmgarde Bugis+ was selected as the only Singapore venue to screen award-winning director Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma”, an Oscar-winning film that was streamed on Netflix.

Cuaron himself attended the screening, his only visit to the Asia-Pacific for the movie.

