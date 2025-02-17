Cathay Cineplexes West Mall in Bukit Batok closing on 20 Feb, leaving 5 outlets in S’pore

Cathay Cineplexes West Mall closing on 20 Feb, thanks patrons for support

Cathay Cineplexes is closing down another of its outlets, with its cinema in West Mall shuttering on Thursday (20 Feb).

The sad news was announced by the chain in a Facebook post on Monday (17 Feb).

Cathay thanks patrons as it announces West Mall closing

In the post, Cathay thanked patrons for their support over the years, saying:

We’ll remember the good times we’ve had with you.

All other outlets will remain open, with the nearest ones to West Mall located in Jem and Clementi 321.

Closing of West Mall outlet leaves Cathay with five

Cathay’s latest closure comes after a slew of closures in the last few years, with the chain exiting locations in the Cathay building, Orchard Cineleisure, Parkway Parade and AMK Hub.

However, it also opened a new outlet in Clementi 321 last November, taking over from WE Cinemas.

With its closure in West Mall, Cathay will operate in five remaining locations:

Century Square

Causeway Point

Downtown East

JEM

Clementi 321

Cathay rolled out new promotional package on 14 Feb

Worse still, the landlords of the first two malls in Tampines and Woodlands have demanded about S$2.7 million in unpaid rent and other costs.

Cathay thus rolled out a new promotional package named “Save Our Screens” (SOS) last Friday (14 Feb), in a bid to boost footfall as it battles mounting debts.

The package allows customers to pre-purchase discounted movie vouchers at S$100, helping the cinema chain with much-needed cash flow.

However, the impending closure of West Mall gives buyers fewer places to use the vouchers, should they purchase them.

Also read: ‘Save Our Screens’: Cathay Cineplexes launches S$100 deal for 10 movies & popcorn amid financial struggles

