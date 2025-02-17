‘Save Our Screens’: Cathay Cineplexes launches S$100 deal for 10 movies & popcorn amid financial struggles

Cathay Cineplexes launches ‘Save Our Screens’ promo amid financial woes

Cathay Cineplexes has rolled out a new promotional package, “Save Our Screens”, in a bid to boost footfall as it battles mounting debts.

Announced on Friday (14 Feb) on the cinema chain’s Facebook page, the campaign plays on the well-known distress signal “SOS” while offering moviegoers an affordable deal.

S$100 package offers 10 movies with drinks & popcorn

According to Cathay Cineplexes’ Facebook post, the SOS package allows customers to pre-purchase discounted movie vouchers, helping the cinema chain with much-needed cash flow.

The package, priced at S$100, includes:

10 movie tickets

10 popcorn combos (popcorn + drink)

Originally valued at S$223, this deal offers significant savings for movie lovers.

Customers can pre-purchase the package at any Cathay Cineplex and redeem it between 21 Feb and 31 March.

The vouchers remain valid for use across all Cathay Cineplex locations until 31 Dec 2025 and can be utilised for any movie showing from Mondays to Fridays, even during even of public holidays and public holidays.

Cathay Cineplexes faces S$2.7 million in debt

This promotional push comes as Cathay Cineplexes struggles under S$2.7 million in rent and other expenses.

On 28 Jan, the company—operated by media group mm2 Asia—was served legal notices demanding payment.

A bourse filing on 3 Feb revealed legal action from landlords of two major malls:

S$47,691.21 in rental arrears to Century Square

S$2,203,677.85 to the landlord of Causeway Point

With debts piling up, Cathay has already shuttered four cinemas over the past two years.

It now operates just six remaining outlets:

Century Square

Causeway Point

Downtown East

West Mall

JEM

Clementi 321

