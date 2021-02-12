Enjoy A Fuss-Free Picnic By The Sea With Loved Ones

With a quieter CNY coming our way, many are looking to spend the break with a tight-knit group of loved ones.

If you’re hoping to get some fresh air whilst spending quality time with your friends and family, Klook has just the thing for you — glam picnic packages by the sea.

Source

Good food, close friends, and a beautiful scenery, what more can one ask for?

Don’t be fooled by the description and glam appearance, as the basic set up inclusive of food costs only $11 per person for a group of 8.

Fancy picnic setup by the sea

Imagine laughing with friends and enjoying some atas snacks as the cool sea breeze blows through your hair.

This could be you as you enjoy a picnic by the sea at East Coast Park, but with an Instagram-worthy setup.

Source

You can choose just how elaborate you want it to be, with the basic setup already inclusive of picnic furniture, mats, decorations and cushions.

Source

But if you’re shooting for something more during special events like an anniversary picnic with bae, you can also go for a teepee and lace curtain standees.

Source

Whichever option you choose, it’ll surely leave your loved ones gushing over just how much thought you’ve put into it.

Package includes $40 food bundle

The most important part of a picnic is the food, and this package won’t disappoint.

An inclusive halal and vegetarian food bundle worth $40 means you can indulge in cheese crackers, cream cakes, tortilla chips, chocolate chip cookies, truffles, and grapes.

There’ll also be sparkling juice for you to wash all the food down. Sipping on the juice from a wine glass will certainly make you feel a little bougie.

Of course, if you have some aspiring bakers or chefs within your squad, you’re free to bring your own food and add on to the already vast selection.

A basic picnic package inclusive of food will cost $88.

You can also choose to bring your own food for a cheaper package price of $68.

Host up to 8 friends for 3.5 hours

The picnic package by Klook is the ticket to living it up with your squad without lifting a finger.

The picnics can accommodate up to 8 people for a maximum of 3.5 hours.

Since they’re available from 10am to 10.30pm, you can choose to chill in the crisp morning air or enjoy the cool night breeze.

Source

Book your glam picnic online soon

If travelling to the East may be a hassle for you, Klook is also offering the picnic packages at Gardens by the Bay East.

The packages seem to be available indefinitely with no end date in sight, but we’re sure slots will be snapped up quickly.

So if you’re looking to indulge in a glam lepak session with your friends or family, hurry and book your slot on Klook soon!

Featured image adapted from Klook.