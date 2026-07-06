‘He got permit lor’: Netizens joke about Pokémon art of Smeargle painting HDB block

Singapore Pokémon art has netizens jokingly debating if Smeargle is vandalising an HDB block or hard at work

A Pokémon poster at City Hall MRT station sparked a humorous discussion on Reddit about whether Smeargle, a Normal type Pokémon, had a permit to paint HDB blocks.

The advertisement depicted other Pokémon playing together at the Toa Payoh Dragon Playground.

Netizens defend hardworking Smeargle

On 5 July, the Original Poster (OP) took to Reddit to share an advertisement they came across at City Hall MRT station.

It was intended to promote the Pokémon Center Singapore, which reopened at Jewel Changi Airport on 1 July.

The art piece showed Eeevee, Oshawott, and Sprigatito playing on the famous Dragon Playground. The iconic dragon head had been creatively replaced with Charizard instead, which, ironically, isn’t a dragon-type Pokémon.

Jolteon enjoyed the breeze from its second-storey HDB unit, while the painter Pokémon Smeargle added some green to the block’s walls with its tail brush.

“Why police never arrest this Smeargle for vandalism?” The OP joked.

Others quickly jumped to the hardworking artist Pokémon’s defence.

“He got permit lor,” one netizen said, while another commented that he would still end up on Stomp.

A third user said Smeargle was part of the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme (NRP), a community initiative focusing on block and precinct improvements.

One commenter took a different angle and asked why Jolteon could afford a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat while they could not.

Lion Pokémon Solgaleo becomes new mascot, featured in new artwork

The OP told MS News that the Pokémon Centre Singapore had taken over all the ad spaces by the MRT doors at City Hall station.

Other pieces of advertising showed two more scenes. In one, Pikachu and several others roamed between Singapore’s skyscrapers and shophouses.

In the third, Solgaleo took the spot of the Merlion at Marina Bay, while a family of Floatzel and Buizel represented the famous otters.

Pikachu and Solgaleo formed the new collective mascots for Pokémon Center Singapore’s relaunch.

Presumably, as part of his mascot duties, the merchandise included a plush Pikachu giving durian a try.

Hopefully, he enjoys it more than the London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, did.

Also read: London Mayor Sadiq Khan inspired by ‘world-class’ S’pore HDB estates, but gets defeated by durian

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Featured image adapted from Pokémon Center Singapore.