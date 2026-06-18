PSA appeals conviction over worker’s death at Keppel Terminal, MOM wants higher penalty

PSA appeals conviction over fatal 2017 crane accident, MOM seeks higher fine than S$225,000

Port operator PSA Corporation Limited has appealed against its conviction and S$225,000 fine over a workplace accident that claimed the life of an employee at Keppel Terminal in 2017.

At the same time, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is also appealing the sentence, arguing that the penalty imposed was too low given the seriousness of the safety lapses that led to the fatality.

The case centres on the death of technical specialist Lee Swee Loong, 33, who was crushed while carrying out maintenance work on a crane nearly nine years ago.

Worker was crushed while inspecting faulty crane

The incident took place on 20 Sept 2017 at Keppel Terminal.

According to court documents, Mr Lee was inspecting a faulty gearbox on a Mitsui rubber-tyred gantry crane after abnormal noises had been detected.

He had instructed colleague Mohammad Iqbal Buang to operate the crane at different speeds while he observed the gearbox and hoist system, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

During the inspection, Mr Iqbal noticed a black object fall from the trolley platform above the operator’s cabin. Sensing that something was wrong, he immediately stopped and powered down the crane.

After receiving no response from Mr Lee over a walkie-talkie, he climbed up to investigate and found his colleague trapped between a rope drum and a platform near the gearbox housing.

Mr Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy later revealed that he had suffered multiple injuries consistent with being crushed by rotating machinery.

Court found PSA failed to implement adequate safety measures

Following a 33-day trial, PSA was convicted under the Workplace Safety and Health Act on 16 March 2026, CNA reported.

Senior District Judge Ong Hian Sun found that PSA had failed to take the necessary measures to ensure the safety and health of its employees.

Court records stated that the company failed to effectively implement control measures to prevent workers from being exposed to rotating machinery during maintenance work.

Particularly, it allegedly failed to implement safe work procedures for maintenance operations on the crane.

MOM prosecutor Delvinder Singh argued that the risk of harm to employees was “reasonably foreseeable”, noting that PSA knew technical specialists routinely accessed a narrow 23cm-wide, oil-stained platform while inspecting the gearbox.

Despite this, PSA did not provide specific procedures for the crane’s unique layout or adequate safeguards to prevent workers from coming into contact with rotating parts, he said.

Instead, the company allegedly relied on generic procedures covering multiple crane models, which the prosecutor said forced employees to improvise potentially dangerous methods.

In written submissions, Mr Singh described the incident as a “tragic and entirely preventable death”, ST reported.

MOM seeks higher fine, PSA appeals conviction

PSA was fined S$225,000 on 4 June and paid the amount by the court-imposed deadline of 12 June, according to CNA.

However, both sides have since filed appeals.

PSA lodged an appeal against both its conviction and sentence on 5 June.

Meanwhile, MOM filed its own appeal on 15 June, having previously argued that an appropriate fine would be between S$300,000 and S$350,000, ST reported.

Under the Workplace Safety and Health Act, a company convicted of the offence can be fined up to S$500,000.

PSA says workplace safety remains paramount

PSA told ST that it had fully cooperated with investigating authorities following the incident.

“Ensuring the safety, health and welfare of persons at work is fundamental to everything we do, and workplace safety is of paramount importance at our premises,” a spokesperson said.

The company added that it deeply regretted the incident and extended its condolences to Mr Lee’s family.

It is understood that the grounds of decision for the case is yet to be released.

Also read: 23-year-old worker dies after being struck by concrete at Turf City MRT worksite

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Featured image adapted from PSA Singapore on Facebook, MS News, both for illustration purposes only.