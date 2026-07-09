Rare white monkey found in Philippines, experts say it’s not albino

Rare white monkey spotted in the Philippines

A rare white monkey in Sultan Kudarat, Philippines, has recently gained attention after photos and videos of the animal began circulating on social media.

As an immediate measure to protect the animal, the town mayor has temporarily closed the area where it has been frequently spotted.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region XII and the local government are also taking steps to safeguard the monkey and its natural habitat.

Monkey believed to have rare pigmentation anomaly

The white monkey is believed to be a Philippine long-tailed macaque.

According to a resident, it has frequently roamed the area since 2016.

Due to its pale colouring, the monkey was initially presumed to have albinism.

However, a field validation by the DENR XII Composite Monitoring Team revealed that the macaque has brown eyes.

This finding suggested leucism (partial loss of pigmentation) or another pigmentation condition.

Even so, scientific verification by wildlife experts is still required before a definitive conclusion can be made.

The team has also confirmed that the macaque’s habitat remains favourable. Secondary forest vegetation and natural food sources continue to support the resident monkey population.

Relevant agencies take measures to protect animal and its habitat

The monkey’s online fame has prompted local authorities to take precautionary safety measures.

“The increased public attention could expose the species to disturbance, illegal hunting, poaching, collection, and wildlife trafficking,” said DENR Soccsksargen in a Facebook post on Monday (6 July).

As such, the village government is preparing an ordinance to officialise protective measures for the white macaque, its habitat, and the surrounding ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the mayor has temporarily restricted entry to the area where the monkey has reportedly been sighted.

The municipal government also plans to conduct tree planting and habitat restoration projects.

This will hopefully strengthen biodiversity conservation and promote responsible ecotourism.

Additionally, the DENR reminded the public that hunting, capturing, possessing, transporting, trading, or disturbing wildlife without permits is punishable by law.

It also appealed to social media users, content creators, media practitioners, and the local community to refrain from disclosing the exact location of the macaque to keep it from harm.

Also read: American tourists arrested in Japan after jumping into Punch the monkey’s zoo enclosure

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Featured image adapted from DENR Soccsksargen on Facebook.