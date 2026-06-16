56-year-old hospital staff found dead in Sembawang flat after missing work for 2 days

Man found dead after colleague visited his flat in Sembawang to check on him

A 56-year-old hospital employee was found dead inside his flat in Sembawang on Monday (15 June) afternoon after missing two days of work.

His death was uncovered when his colleague visited his home to check on him, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Police conduct over 5 hours of investigations at Sembawang block

A concerned reader had alerted the Chinese daily of a police presence at Block 334 Sembawang Close on Monday (15 June) afternoon.

Several officers were seen entering and leaving a unit on the fifth floor of the block.

The investigation lasted more than five hours, said the witness.

Deceased had lived alone since parents passed away

A resident on the same floor, 48-year-old taxi driver Mr Lin (transliterated from Mandarin), said the deceased was an Indian man of medium build in his 50s who had lived there for more than 20 years.

He had lived alone in his unit after his parents passed away, and rarely went out or had visitors.

Mr Lin noted that he had not seen him for the past few days.

Another neighbour, 55-year-old Mizra, said she had known the man for many years but did not know his name, only that he worked as a hospital administrator.

She last saw him last Thursday, but noticed that the light in his living room had been on for the past few days, she added.

The man apparently had two younger brothers, but one of them had lived abroad for a long time and came back only occasionally.

Man found dead in Sembawang flat after colleague called the police

Mizra had heard that the deceased was very hardworking and worked almost every day.

Thus, when he missed two consecutive days of work, his colleague came to his flat to check on him.

They subsequently called the police, who found him lying in the master bedroom.

He is believed to have died in his sleep, but it’s uncertain whether it was due to heart problems, the neighbour added.

No foul play suspected

In response to Shin Min’s queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at 5.50pm on 15 June.

A 56-year-old man was found motionless in a residential unit of the block. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Neighbours saddened by his death

Mizra told Shin Min that the deceased was quiet but friendly, and always greeted people with a smile.

Every time she saw him while hanging out her laundry, he would smile and greet her. When they saw each other in the lift or downstairs, he would always say hello, she said.

Thus, she and her husband felt saddened to hear the news of his passing, and hoped to pay their respects to him, she maintained, adding:

After all, we were neighbours for so many years.

Also read: 46-year-old woman found dead in Chai Chee flat after not collecting packed food from charity

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