46-year-old woman found dead in Chai Chee flat after not collecting packed food from charity

Woman found dead in Chai Chee after volunteer noticed she didn’t collect her food twice in a row

A 46-year-old woman was found dead inside her flat in Chai Chee on Thursday (9 April) after she reportedly failed to collect her food.

The police were alerted by a charity volunteer who noticed that she did not collect her packed food twice in a row, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Police seen at rental flat in Chai Chee

A reader told the Chinese daily that several police cars were parked next to Block 38 Chai Chee Avenue on Thursday.

Reporters who arrived at the scene saw police officers conducting investigations at a rental flat on the fifth floor of the block.

Two “福” (prosperity) couplets were stuck in its front door. Several items were in the corridor outside the unit, including a personal mobility aid (PMA), trolley bag and cardboard boxes.

Hanging on a pipe outside the door was packed food from Thye Hua Kwan Moral Society, a charity.

Volunteer became concerned after woman failed to collect her food

A Thye Hua Kwan representative, who arrived later, said that a volunteer from the charity had delivered food to the woman’s home at about 11am on Wednesday (8 April).

However, they discovered that she had not collected her previously delivered meal.

At 4pm on the same day, the volunteer returned to deliver another meal but found the food still uncollected.

Concerned, they reported the matter to a supervisor.

The representative said the charity typically sends food to residents twice a day. If food goes unclaimed, they would take photos and file a report immediately.

When the volunteer came back to the flat on Thursday (9 April), they finally called the police after becoming concerned for the resident’s safety.

No foul play suspected after woman found dead in Chai Chee block

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it had received a call for assistance at about 10.55am on 9 April.

A 46-year-old woman was found motionless in a residential unit of the block.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 12.20pm, told MS News that she was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

No foul play is suspected based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Deceased had lived in the block for 10 years

A neighbour told Shin Min that the deceased, who was plump, had lived in the block for about 10 years.

Initially, she would exchange pleasantries with neighbours, but kept to herself in recent years.

When she had just moved in, she had mentioned wanting to lose weight when chatting with neighbours.

However, he did not notice any weight loss since, the neighbour said.

Another neighbour, 57-year-old Mr Zheng (transliterated from Mandarin), said he had heard the woman coming home last week but had not heard her since then.

As she had mobility issues, she made use of a PMA to get around, he added.

Also read: 2 elderly men found dead over 2 days in MacPherson & Tampines, no foul play suspected

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