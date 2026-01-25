2 elderly men found dead over 2 days in MacPherson & Tampines, no foul play suspected

Both elderly men who were found dead reportedly lived alone

Two elderly men were found dead in flats in MacPherson and Tampines on Friday (23 Jan) and Saturday (24 Jan).

The police have classified both cases as unnatural deaths, with no foul play suspected.

Strong stench detected at Blk 90 Pipit Road

In the first case, members of the public told Shin Min Daily News that several police cars were seen at Block 90 Pipit Road on Saturday morning.

Reporters who arrived at the scene at about 1pm detected a strong stench as soon as they exited the lift on the eighth floor.

A unit on the floor had its iron gate padlocked, with blood observed to be seeping out from under the door.

Elderly man lived alone in MacPherson unit, seldom interacted with neighbours

A neighbour, 70-year-old retiree Mdm Wu (transliterated from Mandarin), told the Chinese daily that a man in his 90s had lived alone in the unit for more than 10 years.

They would greet each other when they met, but he did not interact much with neighbours and would keep his door closed, she said.

She had never seen anybody visiting him, not even during the Chinese New Year (CNY).

The last time she saw him was about six or seven days ago, and everything seemed normal, she added.

Volunteers call police when elderly man doesn’t respond

About three or four days ago, Mdm Wu detected a foul odour and initially thought it was cat poo.

When the smell intensified, she thought a stray cat had died but could not find any carcass.

On Saturday morning, volunteers distributing CNY goodies knocked on his door and received no response.

They subsequently called the police after detecting the foul odour and learning that he had not been seen for several days.

94-year-old man found dead at the scene

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the unnatural death at about 9.35am on 24 Jan.

A 94-year-old man was found motionless in a residential unit of the block, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations. Further police investigations are ongoing.

Deceased lived alone in Tampines flat for at least 15 years

The second man was found a day earlier (23 Jan) in Block 227 Tampines Street 23.

The deceased’s neighbour, a 63-year-old cleaner, said the elderly man lived alone in the seventh-floor unit.

They had lived next door to each other for about 15 years and got along well, he added.

Because the deceased had dwarfism, the neighbour would help him with various tasks such as assembling furniture. He also sometimes gave him some food that he had cooked.

Food left outside door overnight, social worker calls police

On Thursday (22 Jan), the neighbour saw a bento box hanging outside the deceased’s door the whole afternoon and evening.

He called him twice, but nobody picked up the phone.

He later heard that a social worker visited the flat on Friday and found the food still outside the door.

They called the police after nobody answered the door.

67-year-old man found dead at the scene

In response to queries from MS News, SPF said it was alerted to the unnatural death at about 2.10pm on 23 Jan.

A 67-year-old man was found motionless in a residential unit of the block, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations. Further police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.