2 elderly men found dead in Ang Mo Kio & Sengkang flats on the same day, no foul play suspected

2 elderly men found dead in separate cases in Ang Mo Kio & Sengkang flats on 15 May

On the same day, two elderly men were found dead in separate flats in Ang Mo Kio and Sengkang.

Both left behind foul odours, indicating that they had died for some time before their bodies were found, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Man found dead in Ang Mo Kio had lived alone

The first man was found dead on Thursday (15 May) inside a flat in Block 651A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 9.

As the block is newly built, its residents moved in only towards the end of last year.

Thus, residents who lived on the same floor as the deceased said they did not know one another well. They only knew that he had lived alone.

When Shin Min reporters visited the block on Thursday night and Friday (16 May) morning, a stench could be detected in the air.

Neighbour called police after detecting foul smell

One neighbour, a 59-year-old retiree named only as Madam Wu (transliterated from Mandarin), told Shin Min her children had seen the elderly man alive on Sunday (11 May), when he opened his door to collect a parcel.

He did not usually interact with them, and nobody had been seen visiting him, she said.

She remembered smelling a foul odour when she passed by his unit on Thursday morning, and noticed it had become stronger in the afternoon. The cleaner described the smell as that of “dead rats”.

When Mdm Wu knocked on his door, she found it ajar, but nobody came to the door.

Thus, she called the police after suspecting something was not right.

She expressed regret at his death as he might have fallen ill and died without treatment, with his body found only several days later.

No foul play suspected after man was found dead in Ang Mo Kio flat

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a case of unnatural death at about 3.40pm on 15 May.

A 68-year-old man was found lying motionless in a residential unit of the block and pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Man found dead in Sengkang

The second man was found dead also on Thursday, inside a flat in Block 279A Sengkang East Avenue.

Shin Min reporters who arrived at the scene that day also detected a foul odour.

Four police officers were standing outside the flat, whose door was ajar. A personal mobility aid (PMA) could be seen inside, indicating that an elderly person lived there.

No foul play suspected after man was found dead in Sengkang flat

SPF told MS News that it was alerted to an unnatural death at the block at about 12.25pm on 15 May.

A 77-year-old man was found lying motionless in a residential unit and pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.