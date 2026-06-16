S’pore Cruise Centre moving to new HarbourFront terminal in July, ferry & cruise services unaffected

Singapore Cruise Centre shifting to new HarbourFront Terminal, ferry operators moving in two phases

Travellers heading to Batam or boarding a cruise from Singapore will soon be using a brand-new terminal at HarbourFront come July.

Singapore Cruise Centre moving to new location

Singapore Cruise Centre (SCC) announced on 15 June that all ferry and cruise operations will be relocated to its new location in two phases.

In Oct 2025, plans were announced to redevelop HarbourFront Centre into a 33-storey office and retail tower, excluding the existing ferry and cruise terminal.

The first operator to make the move will be Batam Fast Ferry, which will begin operating from the new terminal on 7 July.

The remaining ferry operators, Horizon Fast Ferry, Majestic Fast Ferry, Sindo Ferry, and Indo Falcon Shipping & Travel, together with all cruise operations, will also shift to the new facility from 15 July.

Ferry routes and schedules remain unchanged

Despite the relocation, passengers can expect ferry and cruise services to continue as usual.

SCC also said that there will be no changes to ferry routes, destinations served, or sailing schedules.

Popular ferry destinations such as Batam Centre, Harbour Bay, Sekupang, Tanjung Balai (Karimun), Gold Coast, and Nirup Island will continue to be served.

Cruise operations and berth locations will also remain unchanged.

New terminal just a short distance away

Located at 5 HarbourFront Avenue, the new terminal sits on an adjacent site just 70m from the current facility.

The distinctive red terracotta building stands behind HarbourFront Tower 2, opposite the entrance to Reef at King’s Dock.

Passengers can reach the terminal through HarbourFront MRT Station Exit B and the existing public transport nearby.

Travellers are also encouraged to take public transport as parking spaces are very limited.

Sheltered walkways will also connect the new terminal to the MRT station and VivoCity.

Enhanced passenger experience

Batam Fast Ferry passengers from 7 July onwards should arrive early to get acquainted with the new location and facilities.

According to SCC, the new terminal will feature upgraded infrastructure and technology-enabled services aimed at improving passenger experience.

Food and beverage outlets, convenience retail stores, and money changers will also be available within the terminal.

Jacqueline Tan, CEO of Singapore Cruise Centre, said: “Regional travel continues to play an important role in how people connect and conduct business across the region.”

She added that the new terminal reflects the company’s commitment to delivering a more seamless and efficient travel experience.

More details about the terminal’s amenities and offerings will be announced at its official opening later this year.

Also read: HarbourFront Centre to close in 2026 for redevelopment into 33-storey office & retail tower

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Featured image courtesy of Singapore Cruise Centre.