HarbourFront Centre to close in 2026 for redevelopment into 33-storey office & retail tower

HarbourFront Centre to close in 2026 for major Mapletree redevelopment

Mapletree Investments has announced that HarbourFront Centre will cease operations in the second half of 2026 to make way for a new 33-storey flagship commercial development in the Greater Southern Waterfront.

The project will span about 123,000 square metres of gross floor area and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2031.

Originally opened in 1977 as the World Trade Centre, the complex underwent a major refurbishment and was renamed HarbourFront Centre in 2003.

According to CNA, tenants have begun receiving notices about lease expiries, with one saying they were informed their tenancy would end by July 2026.

The current Singapore Cruise Centre will not be part of the new complex.

It will move to a new two-storey cruise and ferry terminal beside the existing site, which is scheduled to open in 2026.

Integrated offices, retail spaces & panoramic views

The redevelopment will introduce a premium integrated complex combining Grade A office floors with retail and experiential zones.

Offices will occupy Levels 8 to 33, featuring column-free layouts and floor-to-ceiling glazing that offer 360-degree views of the Singapore Strait to the south and the city and Southern Ridges to the north.

Retail and lifestyle offerings will span Basement 2 to Level 3, anchored by an exclusive 16-metre-high lobby with refined finishes.

An elevated 13,000-square-metre park will connect to a new waterfront promenade, creating open spaces for recreation, greenery, and sunset views along the southern coast.

Designed to achieve both BCA Green Mark 2021 Platinum Super Low Energy and LEED Platinum standards, the project will incorporate a range of environmentally conscious features.

These include full-height glazing with horizontal louvres for passive shading, a solar photovoltaic system to reduce reliance on grid energy, smart lighting controls, sustainable water management systems, and electric-vehicle charging facilities.

To promote green commuting, the development will also offer ample bicycle parking and end-of-trip amenities, supporting the Greater Southern Waterfront’s coastal cycling network.

Supporting nearby communities

Located within the 24-hectare HarbourFront Precinct, the new development will be directly linked to HarbourFront MRT Station, which connects to both the North East and Circle Lines.

Accessibility will further improve when the Circle Line loop is completed in the first half of 2026.

The project is expected to serve nearby communities in Bukit Merah, Queenstown, and Sentosa, as well as about 10,000 upcoming homes in the Berlayar Estate.

Its proximity to 13 interconnected green spaces under the South-Western Parks and Connectivity Network is also expected to enhance its appeal as a lively hub for residents, businesses and visitors.

