Chong Pang Gateway in Yishun to be torn down after 33 years to make way for integrated development

One of Chong Pang City’s most recognisable landmarks — its Chinese-style gateway — will be demolished in 2027 to make way for a new integrated development in Yishun.

The structure, which has stood for 33 years, was more than just an entryway.

To many long-time residents and shop owners, it symbolised the “kampong spirit” that defined the neighbourhood for decades.

Chong Pang City was built in the 1980s as Yishun’s first neighbourhood centre.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the two Chinese-style gateways were constructed in 1992, located in front of Blocks 106 and 103 along Yishun Ring Road.

Now, as part of a redevelopment plan, Chong Pang will be transformed into an integrated hub featuring a community club, hawker centre, sports facilities, and dining options.

Completion is expected in 2027.

Minister K. Shanmugam, MP for Yishun GRC, revealed in a Facebook post that one of the two gateways will be demolished to accommodate the project.

A recent visit by Shin Min Daily News showed the gateway in front of Block 103 already cordoned off, with construction works ongoing.

Built by shop owners to beautify the community

Steven Koh, Chairman of Chong Pang City Merchant and Hawker’s Association, said that Chong Pang City was originally a kampong before it was redeveloped into a bustling heartland hub.

The gateways, he explained, were funded by local shop owners and grassroots leaders to “beautify the community” and reflect the kampong-like atmosphere of the area.

“Doing business here feels a lot like running a business in a kampong, it feels more grounded,” he said.

He also said that the gateways have stood in Chong Pang City for over 30 years and, for long-time residents and shop owners, they hold special significance.

Mr Koh hopes the gateway will be rebuilt with a fresh design that retains elements of the old one.

Merchants remember how gateway boosted business

Men’s clothing store owner Loh Kim Chuan (name transliterated), 59, recalled how he and his late father helped fund the gateway’s construction.

He said the gateways are a clear Chong Pang City landmark that people instantly recognise, adding that shop traffic increased by 20 to 30% after the gateway was erected.

Bak kwa seller Lim Jun Cai, 72, who has run his shop since 1986, shared similar sentiments.

While he acknowledged the gateway boosted business, he admitted feeling reluctant to see it torn down after so many years.

In fact, more than 100 shop owners and grassroots leaders had pooled resources in 1992 to renovate Chong Pang City, widening roads, adding canopies, and installing the gateways.

Two years later, Chong Pang even became a “sister city” with Chengdu, China, which gifted a panda statue that still stands at the gateway, symbolising the ties between the two communities.

Mr Koh added that Chong Pang City has long been known as the “Little Chinatown of the North”.

After the gateways were built, Lunar New Year decorations attracted residents, creating a festive and lively shopping atmosphere.

Residents reluctant to lose old gateway

For many residents, the loss of the gateway feels bittersweet.

A resident in her 70s, Ms Lim, said the demolition would leave Chong Pang “incomplete”, though she was comforted by news that a new gateway would be built.

Another resident, Zhang Tianfa (name transliterated), 52, hopes the replacement will be more visually appealing and add vibrancy to the area.

Meanwhile, some shop owners suggested preserving original elements such as the twin dragons from the existing gateway, but with a splash of new colour to inject life into the design.

