Punters Won Over $25 Million Prize Money Since 2017 At Huat TOTO Outlet In Yishun

Buying the lottery might be a game of luck, but legend has it that certain outlets may be more huat than others. And the statistics do not lie.

Singapore punters who do their research will be familiar with one such Singapore Pools outlet at a 7-Eleven store in Yishun.

After 8 years of realising the dreams of 10 jackpot winners and 38 Group 2 winners, the outlet has officially shuttered.

This comes as the area will be redeveloped into the new Chong Pang integrated hub.

Yishun TOTO outlet closed since last week

Those who have recently walked by Block 102 Yishun Avenue 5 would have noticed the redevelopment notice nearby.

The block’s 7-Eleven store is home to the iconic huat TOTO outlet.

According to Shin Min Daily News, residents said the store had officially closed its doors to the public as of last week.

There’s no need for dismay, though. A notice placed on the store’s shutter informs customers that they have moved to the next block at Block 103 Yishun Avenue 5.

Tickets bought from outlet have won over $25 million in 5 years

Over the years, the Yishun Singapore Pools outlet has become a crowd favourite amongst TOTO enthusiasts.

Since its opening on 9 Oct 2014, the especially huat outlet has seen 10 jackpot winners and 38 Group 2 winners, reported Shin Min Daily News.

In the past 5 years alone, the prize money won from tickets bought from the outlet amounts to over $25 million.

Over half of this prize money was from iTOTO Quick Pick System 12 Entries. This includes the 26 Sep 2019 TOTO draw where the jackpot winner won $4,719,169.

Even though the store has now moved, it retains its spot as a winning outlet on the Singapore Pools website at ‘7-Eleven Yishun Ring Road’.

Block acquired for redevelopment

The outlet’s closure comes as the block is being acquired for redevelopment.

In its place will soon be a new Chong Pang community hub, Chill @ Chong Pang.

The hub will have a rooftop swimming pool, a gym, fitness centres, and a hawker centre.

With construction slated to begin this year, tenants were given till yesterday (28 Feb) to move out.

Hope lady luck continues shining on outlet at new location

Stores making way for redevelopments often carries with them a bittersweet nostalgia of what will be lost.

Nonetheless, TOTO enthusiasts can take comfort that the ‘blessed’ outlet will continue serving as a Singapore Pools outlet just one block away.

Hopefully, even at its new location, lady luck will continue shining down on the store as well.

