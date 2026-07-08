Southern Delta Aquariids Meteor Shower to peak on 29 & 30 July, may be seen in S’pore with naked eye

Southern Delta Aquariids Meteor Shower to peak around 29 and 30 July, but full moon may affect visibility

Singapore stargazers may be able to catch the Southern Delta Aquariids Meteor Shower later this month, with peak activity expected around 29 and 30 July.

However, those hoping to spot the meteors should manage their expectations, as visibility may be affected by Singapore’s light pollution, weather conditions, and the brightness of the full moon on 29 July.

Southern Delta Aquariids may be dimmed by full moon on 29 July

According to the Science Centre Observatory, the Southern Delta Aquariids Meteor Shower is an annual meteor shower that is active from mid-July to mid-August.

This year, peak activity is expected around 29 and 30 July.

Under dark skies and ideal viewing conditions, observers may see up to 25 meteors per hour.

However, the Science Centre Observatory noted that actual numbers in Singapore are usually lower due to light pollution and weather conditions.

The shower’s peak will also coincide with a full moon on 29 July, which may make fewer meteors visible throughout the night due to the moon’s brightness.

Best viewed from 2am to 5.30am at darker, open areas

Skywatchers should look out for the meteor shower after midnight and before dawn, when the constellation Aquarius will be higher in the sky.

The most favourable viewing window is generally between 2am and 5.30am, provided skies are clear.

Eager observers should head to areas with minimal artificial lighting and an unobstructed view of the sky, such as parks, beaches, and reservoirs.

The Science Centre Observatory listed East Coast Park, Changi Beach Park, West Coast Park, Marina Barrage, and the Southern Ridges as possible viewing locations.

No special equipment is needed. In fact, meteor showers are best viewed with the naked eye, as binoculars and telescopes limit one’s field of view and may cause observers to miss meteors streaking across other parts of the sky.

Viewers are advised to let their eyes adjust to the darkness for about 20 to 30 minutes and look broadly across the sky instead of focusing directly on Aquarius.

This also means avoiding bright screens before and during the observation period, so it may be best to hold off on scrolling through Instagram while waiting.

Meteor shower linked to debris from Comet 96P/Machholz Complex

The Southern Delta Aquariids Meteor Shower occurs when Earth passes through a stream of dust and debris left behind by the Comet 96P/Machholz Complex.

Comet 96P/Machholz is often described as a sunskirter because of how close it gets to the Sun during its orbit.

According to NASA, the comet takes a little over five years to orbit the Sun and comes within about 11 million miles (roughly 18 million km), of the Sun at its closest point.

Over time, debris from the comet spreads out along its orbital path.

When Earth crosses this trail, the particles enter our atmosphere at high speed and burn up, creating the bright streaks we see as meteors or “shooting stars”, a cosmic light show for our viewing delight.

Also read: Stargazers snap photos of Venus, Jupiter, Mercury & the Moon plus 2 stars in S’pore night sky

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Featured image adapted from Stephen Mudge via Sky & Telescope and Wikimedia Commons, for illustration purposes only.