For months or even a year, many Malaysian workers in Singapore have been unable to return home to their families due to Covid-19.

With vaccination underway, however, the possibility of them going home is being studied, according to a Johor officer.

Mohd Izhar Ahmad said on Sunday (25 Apr) that Johor is studying the allowance of vaccinated Malaysian workers in Singapore to return home, perhaps for Hari Raya.

However, both countries will have to vaccinate their people for any border to open.

With the growing situation globally, some netizens are reluctant to allow more border openings without more measures in place.

The chairman of the Johor Investment, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperative and Human Resource Committee said the move will include ‘special green lane passes’ to workers if implemented.

But details such as whether those in clusters here should also be allowed to return are still being worked out, Mr Mohd Izhar said.

Johor is getting the population vaccinated as soon as possible so that borders can be opened.

This is part of the agreement to reopen borders, he said.

Travel bubble procedures

Johor has consistently been working to reopen the Causeway and the Tuas Second Link.

On 20 Apr, it was reported on The Star that Johor Chief Minister Hasni Mohammad wishes to create a travel bubble in Jun for those who need to commute between both countries.

This will include standard operating procedures, like only being allowed to use a fixed route to and from workplaces.

Vaccination will also be a requirement.

PMs meeting on 4 May

All of these plans will likely be on the cards when both countries’ respective Prime Ministers, Lee Hsien Loong and Muhyiddin Yassin meet early next month.

Mr Muhyiddin will make an official visit to Singapore to meet PM Lee on 4 May.

But borders are a sensitive issue to deal with these days. Some are concerned that as vaccination doesn’t fully prevent infection, we shouldn’t rush to open any border.

As such, some netizens argue that border reopening should either be not done at all, or be done with much stricter measures, like a 21-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon return to Singapore.

Situation ever-changing

Much will depend on the ongoing global and domestic situation in talks next month between the PMs.

For those who yearn to see their families or celebrate Hari Raya with them, we definitely empathise. This is a difficult time and separation during a time of celebration cannot be easy.

We hope a solution can be found that’s mutually beneficial and that won’t risk public health.

