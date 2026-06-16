CNA presenter Steven Chia warns of scam news article involving him & DBS CEO, urgers others not to share

CNA presenter Steven Chia warns of scam news article involving him & DBS CEO, urges others not to share

CNA veteran journalist and presenter Steven Chia warned the public about a scam article involving him on social media on Monday (15 June).

The article was one of many scams utilising a public figure or a reputable news site to lure victims in.

Scam article claims supposed dispute between duo during podcast

For the uninitiated, Mr Chia is a prominent Singaporean journalist who helms Deep Dive, a popular local podcast.

On 15 June, Mr Chia took to his social media platforms to warn his followers of a fake CNA article claiming a row between him and DBS Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tan Su Shan.

This supposedly occurred on the CNA programme, Money Mind.

Based on Mr Chia’s screenshot of the fake article, Ms Tan left the studio in anger, having been accused of “robbing” Singaporean families.

Specifically, the article claimed that Mr Chia “accused Singaporean banks of hiding a way of making money that allows ordinary people to become wealthy”.

If all this sounds like quite a stretch, that’s because it’s all fabricated.

For one, Mr Chia has never hosted Ms Tan on Money Mind.

“Another fake scam has come up,” Mr Chia wrote. “If you see this, please don’t believe any of it and do not share it with others!”

In the comments section, he mentioned that the scammers attempted to convince people to invest money at the end of the article.

SPF alerts public about deepfake AI videos impersonating government officials

This method of scammers impersonating well-known figures isn’t exactly new.

Back in 2023, then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong warned about a fake CNA special report claiming that he had found a “wealth loophole” that could turn anyone into a millionaire within four months.

Just last month, the Singapore Police Force warned the public of scams involving deepfake artificial intelligence (AI) technology to impersonate government officials.

The victim would be invited to a fake Zoom call via WhatsApp.

Participants included AI mimicking senior government officials such as Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah.

After sitting in on this major political discussion, a fake lawyer would contact the victim and convince them to transfer money.

Also read: Influencer warns of fake ICA websites for SG Arrival Card, saying there are those that ‘look legit’

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Featured image adapted from Steven Chia on Facebook and Singapore Police Force on Facebook.