Over 105 stray bicycles removed from Pasir Ris in 3 months, MP urges for empathy

Town Council to conduct regular sweeps in Pasir Ris-Changi to remove stray bicycles

Based on feedback from residents, more than 105 abandoned or unclaimed bicycles have been removed in Pasir Ris over the last three months.

In a Facebook post on Friday (3 July), Pasir Ris-Changi GRC MP Valerie Lee urged for empathy in handling the situation of stray bicycles in the estate as she wanted to give owners “a reasonable time” to act.

Stray bicycles left in Pasir Ris estates for years

Ms Lee, who is in charge of the Changi division, said the issue of stray bicycles has come up “quite often” during her walkabouts and house visits.

Residents have told her of bicycles left chained along common staircases, corridors and other shared spaces in the estate.

Some of these bicycles have been there for years, she added.

Besides cluttering the estates, residents were concerned that the bicycles would hinder seniors and young children, as well as get in the way during emergencies.

Town Council removes stray bicycles from Pasir Ris blocks in Changi

Thus, Ms Lee has asked Pasir Ris-Changi Town Council to conduct regular sweeps across the estate.

As a result, more than 105 abandoned or unclaimed bicycles were removed from the Pasir Ris blocks within her division between April and June.

She advised residents to contact the town council during their office hours if they notice abandoned bicycles.

MP urges for empathy in handling situation

Ms Lee also responded to residents who asked her why bicycles aren’t removed immediately after a certain deadline, with the owners sometimes notified more than once.

She confirmed that town council officers will serve notices on stray bicycles first and wait for owners to respond, sometimes even issuing additional notices.

While many residents may want the bicycles removed as soon as possible, she noted that some might still be in use, even sparingly.

Other owners might need “a little more time” to make arrangements, she explained.

The MP maintained that “the right balance” had to be struck between needing to clear common spaces and “being fair” to residents who need “a reasonable opportunity” to handle the matter.

She thus urged for “empathy” in handling the situation, adding:

Building a gracious neighbourhood is about more than keeping our estates clean. It’s about looking out for one another and respecting the shared spaces we all use every day.

186 stray bicycles removed by LTA since Jan

Pasir Ris isn’t the only estate to be plagued by stray bicycles.

In a Facebook post late last month, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said 186 bicycles and other devices had been removed since January.

These bicycles were found indiscriminately parked and abandoned at bicycle parking areas across Singapore, including in Yishun, Paya Lebar and Sengkang East.

LTA to step up checks on stray bicycles

LTA pledged to step up checks on stray bicycles around key transport nodes, with its enforcement team continuing to conduct regular checks to manage the situation.

Such bicycles will be tagged with a notice and may be impounded if not removed within the stipulated period.

As the cycling path network expands, LTA will also review and expand bicycle parking facilities at key transport nodes to ensure that they are sufficient and well-designed to support cyclists’ needs.

It reminded cyclists to park their bicycles responsibly in designated bicycle parking facilities so as to avoid obstructing pedestrian flow and access to shared public spaces.

Also read: HelloRide bicycles found stacked on canal railing in Clementi, company removes them within an hour

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Featured image adapted from Valerie Lee on Facebook.