HelloRide bicycles found stacked on canal railing in Clementi, company removes them within an hour

HelloRide removes bicycles stacked on canal railing in Clementi within an hour

Images of shared bicycles stacked precariously along a canal railing in Clementi recently went viral online, drawing both amusement and concern from netizens.

The photos, shared on Instagram on 9 Jan by @sgfollowsall, showed several HelloRide bicycles deliberately piled against the canal railing, with an Anywheel bicycle pinned beneath the stack.

The post was captioned simply: “Who did this[?]”

In response, shared bicycle operator HelloRide Singapore said it acted swiftly after being alerted to the incident, removing the bicycles and reporting the matter to the authorities.

HelloRide Singapore also addressed the incident on the same day via their Instagram account, urging users not to engage in such behaviour.

The company stressed that the conduct was unacceptable and reiterated that it reports all cases of vandalism or misuse to the police, with the authorities following up accordingly.

HelloRide says bicycles were removed within an hour

In response to MS News’ queries, HelloRide Singapore said the incident occurred recently along a canal-side location in Clementi.

Their operations team was alerted after receiving reports that several bicycles had been deliberately stacked and pushed against the canal railing, creating both a safety hazard and an obstruction risk.

“We removed the bicycles within one hour of the report. We also noted that the Anywheel bicycle was still left there when we went back the day after,” the company said.

The bicycles were subsequently redeployed to nearby locations where there was potential demand for ridership.

HelloRide Singapore added that shared bicycles are part of public infrastructure meant to serve the community, and that tampering with or damaging them does not inconvenience operators alone, but also creates safety risks for pedestrians and cyclists.

The company stressed that such actions are taken seriously and may lead to criminal and legal consequences, adding that all incidents are reported to the police and offenders have been prosecuted before.

Netizens amused by ‘work of art’

The striking visuals of the stacked bicycles drew considerable attention online, with some netizens jokingly describing the scene as a “work of art”.

One less amused Instagram user remarked: “This is why we can’t have nice things.”

Another netizen pointed out that at least the bicycles were not blocking any footpaths or pedestrians.

