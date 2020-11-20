Shop At UOL Malls KINEX, United Square & Velocity @ Novena Square Till 27 Dec To Support Charities

The 11.11 sales may have passed, but shopping season is only beginning — we’re only halfway through Nov, after all.

But amidst these tough times, it’s heartening to hear that UOL malls are looking out for vulnerable communities & supporting them.

Image courtesy of UOL Malls

These 3 malls have partnered Extra•Ordinary People – a registered charity supporting persons with special needs – for gift-giving this season.

Here’s what else to expect for dedicated shoppers who hope to make meaningful contributions with their festive shopping sprees as we round out 2020.

Gifts feature meaningful designs by Cerebral Palsy Alliance SG artists

One of the skills some talents have is painting — an outlet most of us can relate to.

Drip painting is a technique that’s more intricate than the name suggests, but the results can be stunning.

These paintings’ designs are featured on Gift-with-Purchase gifts from KINEX, United Square or Velocity @ Novena Square.

Image courtesy of UOL Malls & Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore

Trainees from GROW (Goodwill, Rehabilitation & Occupational Workshop) – under the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore – are behind the stunning artwork emblazoned on set pieces from UOL malls just for shoppers.

Supporting our hard-hit arts industry & vulnerable communities

For those who are differently-abled, the pandemic has definitely presented unique challenges most of us can’t even fathom.

So as the festive season approaches, it may be time to relook our priorities.

Certainly, as we do our Christmas shopping, we can’t forget about the ones who may not have a wonderful festive season for various reasons.

Knowing your redemption of a Gift-with-Purchase helps support a social service organisation just hits differently.

Each gift redeemed will earn GROW royalties to help support monthly allowances of their trainees & enable those with cerebral palsy and multiple disabilities to reach their full potential.

Gift wrapping & cheese boards from UOL malls

Because picking out the right gift requires a tad more brain cells than the average task – unless it’s for yourself – we may forget what’s arguably the most important part.

The gift wrap, of course. Gather your receipts and redeem exclusively-designed gift wrappers to pack your precious presents beautifully.

All you have to do is spend at least $60 at any UOL mall ($50 for U-POPP members) across up to 3 same-day receipts at the same mall to redeem the cute wrappers.

We’re definitely eyeing the Cheese Rotary & Cheese Board as well as Cheese Cutlery sets, with meaningful drip art motifs emblazoned on them.

Adorning the table with this set piece will also let you share the meaningful story behind the art with the fam, over mouthfuls of roast turkey.

If you can’t tell the difference between Brie and Camembert, this is probably a good time to start getting acquainted before Christmas dinner rolls around.

From 20 Nov, chalking up the following amounts across up to 3 same-day receipts will allow you to redeem the respective gifts*:

$180 ($150 for U-POPP members) – Cheese Cutlery Set

$360 ($250 for U-POPP members) – Cheese Rotary & Cheese Board Set

Do visit the respective malls’ websites to find out more deets on these deals.

Christmas knick-knacks & kiddo-friendly activities @ KINEX

Your child is probably brimming with energy during the holiday season, since the family can’t go travelling. For working mums & dads, we can’t always make sure the kids are occupied.

Enter the Santa’s Holiday Academy @ KINEX — a 3-day holiday programme with exciting classes from these enrichment centres & stores:

Aureus Academy

Distinct Creative Arts

Drum Tutor

Evolve MMA

First Step Education

Ice Yodo

Yan Ballet

Image courtesy of UOL Malls

For the first 60 sign-ups, you’ll get a package deal for $250/pax (U.P. $550/pax), inclusive of lunch.

Do take note of these dates if you’re interested:

30 Nov-2 Dec: Ages 6 to 8 years old

14 Dec-16 Dec: Ages 9 to 11 years old

You can register your child via KINEX’s website or at the Customer Service Counter at Level 2 of the mall.

Once the kiddos are occupied, you may be hunting for stuff to deck the halls with in your homes. Look out for the KINEX LazMall Flagship Christmas Trim Shop, to score all your festive knick-knacks & tree trimmings in one final pit stop.

Image courtesy of UOL Malls

All these deals will be available till 27 Dec, so plan your dates with the fam accordingly. If you’re at home the next evening (28 Nov), tune in to KINEX Laz Live Stream from 5pm – 6pm for exclusive deals at up to $50 off.

Thoughtful gifts are the most meaningful

In the context of 2020, the greatest gift we can give our loved ones is our company and empathy — aka things that go beyond providing momentary happiness to the receiver.

By placing ourselves in the shoes of our differently-abled friends, we can better understand how to support those among us who’ve been adversely affected by the pandemic and are struggling to make ends meet.

So as we huddle close with our fams this festive season, let’s remember to give back a little to these communities who’d benefit most, and inspire budding artists to keep pursuing their dreams.

Featured image adapted from UOL Malls.