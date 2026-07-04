Youth sent to hospital after allegedly vaping in SAFRA Jurong toilet, with arms visibly shaking

Member of the public calls ambulance after youth found allegedly vaping in SAFRA Jurong toilet

A youth was sent to the hospital late last month after he was found allegedly vaping in a toilet at SAFRA Jurong.

Footage posted on 23 June by @sgfollowsall on Instagram showed the youth sitting on the toilet bowl with his arms visibly shaking.

Youth blows smoke out his nostils

The clip started with the youth, dressed in a cap, black T-shirt and shorts, blowing smoke out of his nostrils while sitting on the toilet bowl inside a cubicle.

His phone was in his left hand, while he clutched a thin, long device that looked like a vape in his right hand.

Both his arms were shaking and his eyes appeared glazed when the camera zoomed in on his face.

Youth fails to respond verbally when questioned

Subsequently, the person recording the video asked the youth whether he was okay and pointed out that he was shaking.

The youth did not respond verbally, but simply raised his right fist, which was holding the vape-like device.

He was then asked, “Why you smoking what?”

But he did not respond, as the person recording and another person were heard laughing.

The caption on the post noted that the video was taken at SAFRA Jurong.

Youth sent to hospital from SAFRA Jurong

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 1.35am on 23 June.

The location was 333 Boon Lay Way — the address of SAFRA Jurong.

One person was conveyed by the SCDF to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Ambulance called after youth found unwell in SAFRA Jurong

After being contacted by 8world News, SAFRA Jurong said a youth was found in the male toilet on the second floor at about 1.43am.

A member of the public had called an ambulance after seeing him looking unwell.

The youth was assisted into the ambulance by paramedics and sent to the hospital.

Those who commit vaping-related offences in SAFRA Jurong will be reported to the relevant authorities for further investigations, the club added.

Also read: Over 2,500 caught vaping in first 3 months of 2026, 36,000 vaporisers and components seized

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Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.