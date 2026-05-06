Over 2,500 caught vaping in first 3 months of 2026, 36,000 vaporisers and components seized

Singapore authorities caught 2,589 people for possessing or using vaporisers between 1 Jan and 31 March, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a joint statement on Monday (4 May).

Among them, 377 cases involved etomidate-laced vaporisers, while the remaining 2,212 offenders were regular vaporiser offenders.

Authorities also seized over 36,000 vaporisers and related components during the same period, uncovering 24 smuggling cases.

More than 250 offenders placed on rehab programmes

Since enforcement measures were stepped up in Sept 2025, 256 additional offenders have been placed on mandatory rehabilitation programmes in the first three months of 2026.

This brings the total number of offenders sent for rehabilitation to 520.

According to the authorities, 123 offenders have completed the programme thus far.

Additionally, the enhanced framework mandates rehabilitation for first-time etomidate vape offenders and second-time vape offenders.

The programme aims to help users quit vaping with professional support. However, offenders who fail to attend or complete rehabilitation may face court action.

28 individuals who defaulted are currently undergoing court proceedings, while investigations are ongoing for another 42 individuals.

10 people fined for posting vaping content on social media

Besides physical enforcement, MOH and HSA also targeted online vape-related content.

In the first quarter of 2026 alone, authorities have fined 10 individuals for uploading vape-related photos and videos of themselves online.

Meanwhile, HSA has worked with e-commerce and social media platforms to remove more than 600 online listings of e-vaporisers and related components.

Vape sellers and smugglers jailed

In January, authorities sentenced a 21-year-old warehouse packer was sentenced to 41 weeks’ jail. He had over 40,000 vaporisers and components stored across two warehouses.

Another individual, 45, was sentenced to 20 months’ jail. He was fined S$4,000 after trying to smuggle more than 3,000 etomidate vape pods into Singapore.

Separately, a 29-year-old man was arrested in February after authorities seized more than S$1.1 million worth of vaporisers and related components during an enforcement operation.

The case is ongoing, and the man is assisting with investigations.

Schools and IHLs stepping up anti-vape measures

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said schools and Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) have also stepped up anti-vaping measures since late last year.

Students caught vaping may face disciplinary action such as detention, caning (for boys), and conduct grade penalties.

On the other hand, penalties for IHL students include hostel evictions and loss of leadership or overseas exchange opportunities.

Recalcitrant offenders may be subject to school suspensions or even expulsion.

Schools and IHLs referred 206 students to HSA for vaping in the first three months of 2026.

Meanwhile, more than 270 youths received smoking and vaping cessation counselling.

HPB has also launched a virtual cessation counselling pilot for all secondary schools from March.

New law targeting vaping came into effect on 1 May

Singapore’s vape laws were further tightened after Parliament passed amendments on 6 March.

The Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act was officially renamed the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act (TVCA), which came into effect on 1 May.

According to the authorities, the updated law gives agencies stronger powers to tackle evolving vape trends and psychoactive substances, such as etomidate, with longer jail sentences and fines for those convicted.

For example, under the revised penalties, suppliers of prohibited products now face mandatory imprisonment for up to six years, and a fine of up to S$200,000.

Meanwhile, importers face mandatory imprisonment for up to nine years and a fine of up to S$300,000.

Individuals caught using such devices may also be fined up to S$10,000.

Also read: 44-year-old S’porean driver arrested after attempting to smuggle over 20 e-vaporisers through Tuas Checkpoint