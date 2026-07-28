Woman allegedly watches reels loudly on bus, ignores pleas by commuter & bus captain to ‘lower the volume’

Woman allegedly ignores requests to lower volume after watching reels loudly on bus

A woman was allegedly watching social media reels loudly on her mobile phone during a bus ride. This was despite both a fellow commuter and the bus captain asking her to turn the volume down.

Woman allegedly watches reels loudly on bus

The incident was shared in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on 28 June, where the Original Poster (OP) said it happened on SBS Transit service 238 at about 3.30pm on 28 June.

According to the post, the woman was watching reels on her phone at a volume loud enough to disturb other passengers on board.

The OP said they first tried to get the woman’s attention by gesturing to her about the noise level. However, they said that she looked away.

They then asked her to either lower the volume, watch the reels at home, or use a pair of headphones instead, but to no avail.

The OP also shared that the bus captain then politely asked the passenger to reduce the volume. However, she allegedly continued to ignore them.

Netizens back bus captains to do more

The incident has sparked fresh discussion online about commuter etiquette and the use of mobile devices on public transport.

A netizen felt that “rules mean nothing without enforcement”.

A commenter wondered why the bus captain didn’t stop the bus and get the woman in question to alight.

A Facebook user agreed, saying that perhaps “a more assertive approach is needed to maintain order on public transport”.

Another netizen suggested empowering bus captains to remove disruptive commuters.