SBS Bus Captain Allegedly Asks Auntie Carrying Durians To Alight, She Throws Fruits Out Instead

Auntie Throws Durians Off SBS Bus After Driver Allegedly Tells Her To Alight Because Of Them

Among the many rules Singapore is infamous for is the prohibition of durians on a bus or train.

An auntie seemed to have forgotten that recently until the driver of the SBS Transit bus she had boarded confronted her about it.

The captain allegedly told her to alight, and for a moment, she appeared to be about to do so, until another thought crossed her mind.

After walking to the open doors, she tossed a plastic bag likely containing the said durians out of the bus and proceeded to walk back to her seat like nothing happened.

SBS bus captain asks passengers with durians to alight

The incident came to light after Instagram page @sgfollowsall shared footage of it on Thursday (14 Dec).

The video began with a bus captain donning the familiar purple SBS Transit shirt and neon vest standing in the aisle at the front of the vehicle, facing a pair of passengers.

With a rather stern expression, he uttered some inaudible words, which prompted the passengers to get up from their seats.

According to SgfollowsAll who cited a witness, the bus captain had “scolded” the pair for bringing durians aboard the vehicle.

Considering SBS Transit’s safety rules discouraging passengers from bringing “items that may offend others” like durians aboard public transport, the captain likely told the passengers with the pungent fruit to alight.

Woman flings durians out instead

At first, they seemed to comply, as they headed to the exit doors. The younger man even tapped his card on the reader, as heard by the loud beeping sound.

However, the older woman appeared to suddenly have a better idea. “Don’t alight,” she told the man in Chinese.

With flair and nonchalance, the woman grabbed the plastic bag likely containing the durians and threw it clear out of the bus instead.

The bright yellow bag landed on the ground next to the bus stop where it sat motionless and abandoned.

The woman and her companion then returned to their seats. Their actions didn’t seem to arouse the driver from his seat as the doors closed and the video ended.

Littering can result in a fine of up to S$2,000

In a Facebook post, the Ministry of Transport explained that durians are banned on public transport as the aroma “may be unpleasant” for some.

Furthermore, the odour may linger in air-conditioned areas.

While carrying durians on public transportation doesn’t specifically come with a fine, littering definitely does.

According to the Environmental Public Health Act (EPHA) 1987, first-time offenders may face a fine of as much as S$2,000.

Whether the auntie in this case faces any consequences for her actions is unclear. MS News has reached out to SBS Transit for comments and will update the article if they get back.

Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.