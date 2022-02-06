Woman Passes Away In Suspected Drowning At Keppel Club On 5 Feb

Swimming is one of the many pastimes Singaporeans often indulge in. And while it’s typically safe, there are unfortunate incidents of drowning from time to time.

On Saturday (5 Feb), a 52-year-old woman was found unconscious in the Keppel Club swimming pool.

Source

She was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital and subsequently pronounced dead. The police have ruled out foul play and are now investigating.

Suspected drowning incident at Keppel Club pool

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the woman was found in the Keppel Club swimming pool on Saturday (5 Feb) evening. At the time, she was already unconscious.

Source

The police shared that they were alerted to the suspected drowning at 10 Bukit Chermin Road at around 7.50pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was also informed of the incident at about 7.55pm and rushed to the scene.

They conveyed the 52-year-old to Singapore General Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The police’s preliminary investigations have ruled out foul play. Investigations are now ongoing, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Previous drowning case in 1999

This is not the first suspected drowning incident at Keppel Club.

Lianhe Zaobao reports that back in 1999, a 9-year-old boy had drowned in the Keppel Club swimming pool. He was sent to the hospital but passed away an hour later.

Founded in 1904, Keppel Club is one Singapore’s oldest country clubs. The club’s swimming pool is open daily from 7am to 9pm.

Both the adult and children’s swimming pools are located at the edge of the club and overlook the sea.

Condolences to the woman’s loved ones

Losing a loved one so suddenly must be devastating for the family members.

Hopefully, police investigations will get to the bottom of the incident and offer closure to the deceased’s loved ones.

MS News sends our sincerest condolences to the woman’s family and friends—may she rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.