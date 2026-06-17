Indonesian woman in Japan abandons newborn over fear of being fired from job

Woman in Japan allegedly hid newborn’s corpse for months, feared pregnancy would cost her job

An Indonesian woman in Japan has been charged after authorities allegedly found the body of her newborn child hidden inside her room months after the infant’s death.

According to police, the 21-year-old claimed she concealed her pregnancy because she feared losing her job.

Newborn’s body allegedly hidden in room since December

According to Mainichi Shimbun, Lestari Tripita arrived in Japan in Oct 2025 under the country’s Specified Skilled Worker (i) visa scheme.

She was employed at a food processing factory in Saitama Prefecture, where she sorted white and green onions into cardboard boxes.

Authorities began investigating after receiving a tip-off from one of her former colleagues, who alleged that she had abandoned her newborn’s body.

In May, police searched her residence and allegedly discovered the infant’s remains wrapped in a plastic bag inside a cardboard box.

Due to the advanced state of decomposition, investigators believe the body had been there since Dec 2025.

Woman allegedly hid pregnancy after arriving in Japan

On 12 June, Tripita was formally charged with abandoning a corpse.

Police said she had travelled to Japan to earn money and support her family back home.

According to investigators, she discovered she was pregnant in Aug 2025. At the time, she was attending a training school in preparation for her job placement in Japan.

Authorities believe she concealed the pregnancy after learning about it.

Reports stated that premarital pregnancy is viewed negatively in some parts of Indonesian society, which may have contributed to her decision to keep it secret.

Feared she would be fired from her job

During questioning, Tripita reportedly told police that she was afraid her employer would dismiss her if her pregnancy became known.

“I thought if the company found out about the pregnancy and other things, I would be fired,” she said.

Police investigations into the circumstances surrounding the newborn’s death are ongoing.

Also read: Nepali student in Tokyo arrested after newborn’s body found hidden inside her dorm closet



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Mainichi Shimbun and dgfotos on Canva. Right image is for illustration purposes only.