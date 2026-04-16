Nepali student in Tokyo arrested after newborn’s body found hidden inside her dorm closet

student body newborn

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The woman admitted to the act, saying the child died after she gave birth to it.

By - 16 Apr 2026, 4:59 pm

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Student gives birth alone in dorm and hides newborn inside closet

A 23-year-old Nepali student in Tokyo has been arrested on suspicion of abandoning the body of her newborn in a dormitory closet.

The incident took place in Arakawa Ward, with police arresting the Japanese language school student on Friday (10 April).

According to Tokyo Shimbun, authorities believe she concealed the infant’s body in her room between Monday (6 April) and Tuesday (7 April).

student body newborn

Source: Charles Khofi44 on Pexels, for illustration purposes only.

Roommate finds her bleeding, alerts authorities

The case came to light after a female roommate found the suspect lying on her bed, bleeding heavily, on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called, and she was taken to the hospital.

During questioning, the suspect admitted she had given birth in her dormitory room.

Infant found wrapped in towel inside plastic bag

Police later searched the room and discovered the newborn’s body wrapped in a towel, placed inside a plastic bag, and hidden in a closet.

Initial reports indicate the baby was a girl and had no visible external injuries.

student body newborn

Source: Tokyo Shimbun

Investigators believe the suspect gave birth alone inside the dormitory on Monday night, according to Asahi Shimbun.

Suspect says she ‘didn’t know what to do’

The suspect has reportedly admitted to the act.

“The child I gave birth to died. I didn’t know what to do, so I placed her in the closet,” she said.

According to reports, she arrived in Japan in April 2025 to study at a language school.

Regarding the child’s paternity, she shared that the father is her ex-boyfriend, who is also a Nepali national.

Also read: Man found dead in covered bathtub at Japan home, police investigating possible murder

Man found dead in covered bathtub at Japan home, police investigating possible murder

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Featured image adapted from Tokyo Shimbun and Charles Khofi44 on Pexels, both for illustration purposes only.

Article written by:

Thanawut Fasaisirinan
Thanawut Fasaisirinan
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